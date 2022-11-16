Taoiseach writes to opposition parties to discuss how best to help abuse survivors at Spiritans institutions

The Taoiseach has written to opposition parties to discuss how best to help survivors of abuse at Spiritans institutions .

Micheál Martin told FF TDs and senators this evening he will take advice from the Attorney General when putting in place a process to help survivors.

Sixty people have contacted the Spiritans about new allegations of abuse since an RTÉ documentary aired last Monday, the majority from Blackrock College.

The Spiritan congregation has appointed independent experts to engage with survivors of sexual abuse at schools under its control.

Mr Martin called the situation “shocking and sickening”.

“The situation is extremely serious as well as the apparent scale and nature of abuse,” Mr Martin told the parliamentary party.

“We will engage with victims as well as the opposition and also legally assess the issues identified.”

Meanwhile, Mr Martin also condemned Russia’s addition of 52 Irish politicians to a “stop list”, branding it “propaganda”.

He said the Irish Government will not be deflected and said the energy crisis as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine is very serious.

The Taoiseach spoke about the EU-Canada trade deal Ceta, ratifying which the Supreme Court ruled to be unconstitutional last week.

It will now be up to Government to decide if it holds a referendum or changes domestic laws so Ireland could ratify the agreement.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have indicated they would be in favour of law changes instead of a referendum, as Green party leader Eamon Ryan comes under pressure from within his own party to make a decision on the ruling.

Mr Martin told colleagues there is “strong support” for free trade and the growth of Irish businesses in the Canadian market and this should continue.

Senator Mary Fitzpatrick, TDs Cormac Devlin and Paul McAuliffe also raised the need for a Dedicated Garda Transport Unit which was supported by senator Fiona O'Loughlin.

Mr Martin said he will meet with thalidomide survivors on Thursday morning with health minister Stephen Donnelly after the issue was raised at the meeting by TDs John McGuinness and Cormac Devlin.



