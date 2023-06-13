Taoiseach won’t block honours system for Ireland but Michael McDowell warns against ‘cronyism’

LEO Varadkar and Cabinet colleagues agreed today not to oppose a Bill that would create an honours situation for the first time.

If passed by the Oireachtas, some citizens of the Republic would be deemed a cut above others – and entitled to add the letters G.U. after their name.

The suffix stands for Gradam an Uachtaráin, and would indicate a person has been honoured, nominally by the President – although names could be submitted by Government.

The move comes when the honours system in the neighbouring United Kingdom has never been at a lower ebb, which huge controversy over Boris Johnson’s honouring of political cronies in his resignation list.

A spokesman for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said today that Enda Kenny had previously written to all parties in 2015 to see if they would be interested in such a scheme.

Only Sinn Féin responded on that occasion, to warn that any such system would also have to apply to Irish citizens in Northern Ireland.

The idea soon died off, such was the lack of enthusiasm. The Constitution already provides that no citizen may accept foreign honours or titles of nobility without the express approval of Government.

The Cabinet’s decision not to oppose the Bill to facilitate the conferral by the State of honours came as a surprise.

The scheme, which envisages a Gradam an Uachtaráin title, has been tabled by Independent senators Sharon Keogan, Victor Boyhan, Ronán Mullen, Tom Clonan and Gerard Craughwell.

It would recognise “exceptional achievements” and “outstanding contributions”.

A spokesman for the Independent Senators Group confirmed that one of the members of the technical group, Senator Michael McDowell, had “denounced” the idea of an honours system in the Republic.

But he said the current proposal was based on a Bill originally drafted by Superquinn founder and Independent Senator Feargal Quinn in 2014.

The spokesman said: “The rationale behind the Bill is that we would create an awards system comparable to other countries.

“In the United Kingdom, people can be knighted, made Sir, or given an OBE for example. We don’t have anything comparable here. In the United States there is provision for the award of a Congressional or Presidential Medal of Freedom. We don’t have anything like that in Ireland.”

Irish honours could be awarded under such headings as social and community service, education, health, the arts, or science and technology, he suggested.

The Bill will be tabled in the Seanad on Wednesday.

Senator McDowell, a former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, disagreed fundamentally with his colleagues.

He told Independent.ie: “We have got along fine without an honours system for a hundred years.

“I think the citizenship of our Republic is enough. The honours list in the UK has certainly given rise to controversy.

“If you give them, you create division – why not him and why not her? And then you may have to withdraw the honour if something comes out about a person.”

One problem is that the President is obliged to follow the advice of Government, he said. “There is an issue there, if there is this additional power given to the President, who must act in accordance with Government advice.

“It is the issue of insider-ism and cronyism – and it’s always arbitrary in any case. We have managed very well without any of it.”