Taoiseach: We will only expel Russian Ambassador when our EU partners remove diplomats

The Taoiseach has told the Dáil that Ireland will only act on the possible expulsion of the Russian Ambassador in concert with our European partners.

He admitted, however, that there was “revulsion and anger” towards envoy Yuri Filatov on foot of his public pronouncements on the Ukraine invasion.

But Micheál Martin also referenced Ireland’s six staff at our mission in Moscow in a suggestion that the Putin regime would resort to tit-for-tat measures.

Read More

Describing Mr Putin as “a bully and a thug,” Mr Martin said no European country is currently proposing the exclusion of any Ambassador.

“Our view is that it is important from a practical point of view, in looking after our citizens, either in Russia or in Ukraine, that we keep all channels open,” the Taoiseach said.

“Right now, we have a limited presence at the embassy in Moscow of six individuals, and it is a fundamental function to look after our citizens in Russia and also to articulate our views and to keep abreast of what's happening within that jurisdiction,” the Taoiseach said.

“So I'm very conscious of that, while I understand fully the revulsion and anger towards how the Russian Ambassador has spoken on this war,” the Taoiseach said.

“Nonetheless, I think we have to keep cool heads, hold our nerve and keep the fundamentals in front of us all the time, in terms of looking after our citizens.”

The United States has announced the expulsion of 12 Russian diplomats for conduct incompatible with their status, the usual euphemism for engaging in espionage.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said Ireland had been slow to act against the Russians in the past.

“It has long been reported that the Russian Embassy in Dublin has been used as a base for espionage operations across Europe,” she said.

This had been confirmed by the Government’s use of legislation to block a proposed expansion of the Russian Embassy on security grounds in 2020, she added.

Simon Coveney had suggested that among Russian diplomats were some operatives that “could be expelled in coming days,” she said.

The Taoiseach responded that united action had been a hallmark so far of the European Union’s response to the crisis, while working with the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other countries.

“Those countries are uniting in opposing what the Russian leadership is doing,” he said, and Ireland would act “in concert” with our fellow member states.

Mr Martin also said the unprecedented sanctions were having an effect, and the stress on the financial system “could lead to a run on Russian banks.”

All entities in the State are obliged to comply with European Union sanctions, he added, in response to Ms Murphy’s suggestion that secretive entitles would attempt to get around them.

“A breach of financial sanctions is a criminal offense. Accounts, funds or other assets must be frozen without delay,” Mr Martin said.

He revealed that the Central Bank has undertaken an initial review of the links between approximately 3,000 Irish-domiciled special purpose entities (SPEs).

Three had a Russian sponsor, meaning they were established on behalf of a Russian company, he said, and were covered by the first round of sanctions. Work was underway in relation to other sanctions packages, he said.

“The total assets of these Special Purpose Entities is about €36 billion, largely comprised of loans to Russian companies. Total Russian assets held on 31 December 2021 are estimated at €11.4 billion, or 0.3pc of total Irish fund assets of €3.8 trillion, he said.

There were also beneficial ownership registration requirements to enhance transparency and to help combat money laundering activities, Mr Martin said.