Taoiseach warns rebel Fianna Fáil TDs to stop ‘navel-gazing’ during cost-of-living crisis

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at a reception with the Irish community and Japanese partners in Tokyo, Japan during his State visit there.

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has warned rebel Fianna Fáil TDs seeking to oust him as leader that voters will not thank them for "navel-gazing" during a cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking during his state visit to Japan, Mr Martin criticised party members for focusing on his leadership rather than on policies which could ease the financial burden on households caused by record levels of inflation across the globe.

"I don't think Irish people would take too kindly to people navel-gazing or internal analysis when very serious issues have to be dealt with,” said Mr Martin. “My entire energy and focus is on the cost-of-living package and the Budget right up to the end of September.”

The Taoiseach was responding to ongoing rumblings about his leadership of the party and suggestions by unidentified TDs that he should step down as leader before the changeover in the Taoiseach's Office in December.

The Fianna Fáil leader insisted none of the TDs he speaks to suggested he should step aside at any point. He doubled down on his assertion that he will lead the party into the next general election after he is appointed Tánaiste in five months’ time.

"I don't like speculating on speculation and anonymous sources and so on like that. The TDs I'm talking to haven't raised this with me, but I think my focus has to be on the key issues facing the Irish people and I remain very focused. The immediate focus being the Budget and the cost-of-living package,” Mr Martin added.

He said he is “not going to go into numbers” of party members he might have on his side should a heave be launched against him.

“The same thing happened last year if you looked at the papers last summer,” he said.

“It is very similar to what's going on in terms of speculation and so on like that. The parliamentary party, the vast majority of the parliamentary party, are fully focused on the needs of the Irish people.

"I've had meetings and discussions on different issues with members of the parliamentary party over the last month, so I don’t see any substances to some of that [speculation about a heave].

The Taoiseach said he is “very clear” about the identity of Fianna Fáil and noted he has been a member of the party for a “long time”.

He said Fianna Fáil is about looking after the less well-off, creating equality of opportunity in education, being pro-enterprise at home and encouraging foreign direct investment.

“So it is no big mystery to me the identity of Fianna Fáil and what it's all about,” he added.

