Taoiseach warns of danger of Lyme disease from tick bites

THE Taoiseach has warned about tick bites this summer after being told in the Dáil that they are “very dangerous.”

Cork East Fine Gael TD David Stanton suggested there should be a public information campaign about the threat posed by the insects, which can lead to Lyme disease, a highly-debilitating illness.

Bites from ticks are a regular feature of the summer, with the pests usually drawing blood from livestock. They are particularly to be found in long grass – which children can find attractive to run through during days of warm sunshine.

Leo Varadkar agreed: “As you point out, a tick bite can cause Lyme disease, which can lead to very severe illness.

“People probably aren't as aware as they might be about the risks of that.”

He added that he had checked with HSE and believed “there is some work under way” in making the public more aware of tick bites and the danger of severe illness.

The HSE was working with the National Parks and Wildlife Service to make people aware of the risks, the Taoiseach said.