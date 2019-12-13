Taoiseach warmly congratulates Boris Johnson – but EU leaders add coded warning to UK ahead of new talks

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is “very relieved” UK voters have ended the Brexit gridlock of the past two and a half years which fuelled uncertainty for Irish business and jobs.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is “very relieved” UK voters have ended the Brexit gridlock of the past two and a half years which fuelled uncertainty for Irish business and jobs.

Mr Varadkar warmly congratulated his UK counterpart on his decisive general election win dubbing it Boris Johnson’s "great personal victory."

The Taoiseach said he believed the ending of Brexit deadlock did not mean Ireland will move swiftly to a general election early in the new year. "I think we're getting ahead of ourselves a little bit here," he said in response to questions about such speculation.

Mr Varadkar also downplayed suggestions that the election outcome in Northern Ireland was a step towards a united Ireland.

He said the emergence of a middle ground, and no majority either among nationalists and unionists, had been evident over several elections.

"The future in Northern Ireland is reconciliation, it's powersharing, it's cooperation between north and south in Ireland, and cooperation between Ireland and the United Kingdom," Mr Varadkar insisted.

The EU leaders at their summit sent a lightly coded warning to the re-elected British Prime Minister that he must not use Brexit to undermine European business with lower environmental, labour law, or state aid standards.

The Taoiseach was much milder in his approach to the issue – suggesting that Mr Johnson, emboldened by a new parliament majority, may be more flexible in the upcoming trade talks.

"From my conversations with Boris Johnson, I imagine he’s probably in the same space," Mr Varadkar said.

Brussels diplomats said a new post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal means that any such under-cutting would make it harder for the United Kingdom to get continued trade with the European Union which is free of tariffs and quotas. Such UK access is vital to continuing the avoidance of a border with Ireland and maintaining Irish meat and dairy exports to the UK.

EU officials do not believe that a real EU-UK trade deal can be done before the no-change grace period expires in December 2020. They believe Boris Johnson will have to relent on his election campaign promise not to extend the grace period by one or even two years.

The EU leaders will today charge EU Trade Commissioner, Phil Hogan, their chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, to begin talks on a close trade deal with Britain. Mr Johnson's election win has set the stage for an orderly Brexit on January 31.

Many other leaders at the EU summit in Brussels also admitted relief at the decisive UK election outcome. France’s EU affairs minister, Amelie de Montchalin, said the focus will move from the EU-UK divorce to building a new relationship to replace Britain’s membership.

The EU leaders had a Brexit text ready to adopt at the end of this two day summit. It calls on the UK parliament to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement done in October and urges "as close as possible a future relationship with the UK."

The warning to the UK is quite blunt: "The future relationship will have to be based on a balance of rights and obligations and ensure a level playing field."

Online Editors