Taoiseach vows crackdown on ‘reprehensible’ energy crisis profiteering and warns Government is monitoring price trends

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has vowed that the Government will crack down on any evidence of "reprehensible" profiteering as a result of the energy, food and cost-of-living crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine and the recovery from the pandemic.

Mr Martin said the Government was taking the growing cost-of-living crisis facing Irish families very seriously – and State agencies were carefully watching all price trends.

Any evidence of price “profiteering” would be immediately dealt with, he added.

“We have regulatory bodies overseeing the situation and this (possible profiteering) is something we don’t want to see happening because that would be reprehensible in itself," he said.

"There are no doubts but that challenges have been created as a result of the (Ukraine) war, not just in Ireland but all over the world and particularly in Europe because of the energy crisis in particular which has had a huge knock-on of consequences.

"Now we are facing a very serious food issue if we don’t get that grain out of Ukraine.

"The war in Ukraine has really unleashed, first of all, a humanitarian crisis the likes of which we have not seen since World War II, with very serious migratory flows across Europe.

"There is a huge energy crisis and now in the next while (there is) the potential for famine with a food crisis globally. So the situation is very, very serious and as a society we have to deal with it."

The Taoiseach said the Government had already acted to try to protect the most vulnerable from soaring energy costs – and Budget 2023 will try to address further challenges facing Irish families.

"We already have, since the last Budget, brought forward about €2bn-plus in measures to deal with cost-of-living pressures on people.

"Some are coming through now in terms of reductions in fares on public transport.

"What we do in the Budget, which is only a short while away now, what’s important is combining the pay talks that are on the way at the moment in terms of public service pay talks which (Public Expenditure Minister) Michael McGrath is overseeing with the unions and the public service side.

"We have begun exploratory talks with the social partners in respect of a broader package to try and deal with this unprecedented situation in a strategic way from the country's perspective.

"The Budget gives a comprehensive opportunity to do this in an informed way, not just for this year but also over the medium term. We cannot chase inflation on a week-to-week basis or month-to-month basis.

“But we will engage with various stakeholders and people across the board to deal with a crisis that has been brought about by the war and also coming out of Covid-19 where economies are rebounding which creates an imbalance of demand and supply which causes prices to rise.”

Mr Martin rejected suggestions that Irish politicians have been insulated from the full scale of the cost-of-living crisis and don't realise the income pressure now on families.

“I meet people every day and we fully realise the impact on people in terms of the cost-of-living increases," he said.

"The war has changed the dynamic of our economy. We haven’t seen inflation as high as this since the 1970s. What we want to do is avoid what happened in the 1970s which went on for a full decade. We don’t want that to happen now in the 2020s."

"First of all, we have taken measures, very significant measures already, like bringing down healthcare costs, public transport fares coming down, we have increased the fuel allowance by close to €1,200.

“We have had the energy rebate of €200 for all households and many other measures that we have taken.

"We want to target measures in the forthcoming Budget for those who need it the most and we want to do it in a way that doesn’t stoke inflation but reduces the cost-of-living pressure on people."

Mr Martin said the Coalition parties were united on protecting families and the Irish economy.

“We have taken measures in relation to the cost of petrol. I wouldn’t overstate tensions or anything like that," he said.

"Serious discussions in terms of the framing of the Budget will take place in the coming weeks. The first major development in that respect will be the major summer economic statement which (Ministers) Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe will present and publish. That will give an idea of the framework and the parameters around which the Budget decisions will be taken.

"Everyone would love cutting everything and reducing costs but it will have to be hammered out by Government and we want to make sure we keep the economy on track, which is going well and we are near full employment at the same time. We look like we will post economic growth again to the end of the year.

"The Budget will be a cost-reducing Budget focussing on the issues concerning people and we have to target those resources in the best way possible, particularly in terms of reducing poverty and helping those with real needs."