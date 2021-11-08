Taoiseach urges Unionists not to withdraw their support for the Good Friday Agreement

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin urged Unionists not to withdraw their support for the Good Friday Agreement as he warned murdered journalist Lyra McKee should serve as a reminder of how Northern Ireland cannot be allowed drift back to the days of violent confrontation.

The Taoiseach urged everyone involved in Northern Ireland politics to "count to 10" before taking actions which could have far-reaching consequences.

Mr Martin was responding as Billy Hutchinson of the Progressive Unionist Party signalled they are preparing to withdraw their support for the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) over recent developments.

The PUP leader warned the principle of consent contained within the 1998 deal was "a deceptive snare."

Read More

Northern Ireland also finds itself at the centre of the escalating Brexit showdown between the UK and EU with London reportedly ready to trigger an appeal mechanism over the Northern Ireland protocol.

That threat has raised the spectre of a possible trade war between the UK, EU and Ireland.

Mr Martin, speaking at the flag raising ceremony for Munster Technology University (MTU) in Cork, urged the PUP to reconsider.

"I would say to the PUP and others to reconsider that decision," he said.

"They have been a party to and supportive of the GFA and I would not agree with the comments attributed to that party this morning is respect of the agreement itself or the issue of consent.

"There has been a transformation in relationships both north and south (and) within Northern Ireland over time.

"Just last evening I would have seen the documentary on Lyra McKee and I would say to anybody who is involved in Northern Ireland politics right now to take time to have a look at that documentary."

Ms McKee was fatally shot as she reported on a riot in the Creggan area of Belfast in April 2019.

A masked gunman fired several shots at members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) - with Ms McKee shot and killed by one of the rounds discharged.

"What it highlighted was a brilliant talent whose life was cruelly cut down for no good reason," Mr Martin said.

"She was a voice of a new generation - she called herself one of the ceasefire babies who were told the conflict would be over," he said.

"She became a victim of the violence within Northern Ireland and there is a powerful lesson that emanates from that documentary - the absolute necessity for everybody to count to ten before triggering anything or taking any decisions.

"To work for the betterment of the younger generations who have to come - the new generations that are emerging that want to create their space, their island."

"That is why I have developed the shared island initiative - to find ways that we can work out how we share this island together."