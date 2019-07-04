Taoiseach under pressure from own party over 'sinning parish priest' comments

THE Taoiseach is facing calls from his own party to clarify comments comparing Fianna Fáíl leader Micheál Martin to a sinning parish priest.

Leo Varadkar's comments came after a series of very bad-tempered Dáil exchanges on Wednesday with the Fianna Fáil leader, whose party props up his minority coalition.

Mr Martin directly accused the Taoiseach of being "petty, silly and idiotic".

Fine Gael senator John O'Mahony told the Seanad on Thursday afternoon that he expected clarification from Mr Varadkar about remarks he described as "not acceptable".

Mr Varadkar compared Mr Martin to a priest "who preaches from the altar, telling us to avoid sin while secretly going behind the altar and engaging in any amount of sin himself". He made the comments in response to Dáil questions from Mr Martin about the national development plan yesterday.

The comments have been criticised by Martin and a succession of Fianna Fáil TDs and were this morning condemned by Alphonsus Culliane, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, who told RTÉ that they were "very hurtful, unfortunate comments'.

Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Speaking in the Seanad earlier, Mr O'Mahony, a former TD, made an unexpected intervention on the order of business, saying: "I too would welcome clarification from the Taoiseach on what he said yesterday. I would hope that that clarification would state clearly that it didn't mean as it sounded when it came out because if it does I would want to completely disassociate myself from those comments.

"I think criminal acts by either priests or politicians or gardaí or anything else need to be weeded out and treated with the full rigours of the law. But I think to pain everybody with the one brush is not acceptable and I would that that's not was meant and I would welcome and expect clarification sooner rather than later."

Fianna Fáil senator Jennifer Murnane-O'Connor said the comments were unacceptable and needed to be clarified. Independent senator Rónán Mullen were "deeply stigmatising".

Yesterday, Mr Martin had repeatedly asked the Taoiseach how overspending on flagship projects, such as the new national children's hospital and rural broadband, would affect other big projects.

After several clashes during the morning session, Mr Martin returned to the subject, asking about an upgrade for the Dunkettle Interchange outside Cork city and hospitals for Cork and Limerick.

Mr Martin said the National Development Plan had been launched to great political fanfare amid promises of staying in budget and on time. But it was now clear that the cost of the children's hospital had doubled to €2bn, while rural broadband was close to €3bn.

"Some of the costs in the plan were little better than thinking of a number and hoping to be right," the Fianna Fáil leader said.

Mr Martin went on to accuse the Taoiseach of being "petty, silly and idiotic" for suggesting Fianna Fáil was against projects when it raised questions about costs.

The Taoiseach hit back, saying he was "bemused" to find Mr Martin accusing him of being personal, partisan and engaging in name-calling.

"He kind of reminds me of one of those parish priests, who preaches from the altar, telling us to avoid sin, while secretly going behind the altar and engaging in any amount of sin himself," Mr Varadkar said.

Following the exchange, Mr Martin tweeted that Mr Varadkar's comments "reflect more on the Taoiseach than anyone else".

