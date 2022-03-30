Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the new pension plan is to give older people a good standard of living in the future. Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has come under fire over a Government admission that the State’s new auto-enrolment pension scheme is needed to the address the increasing number of older people who will still be renting a place to live when they retire.

Speaking in the Dáil during Leaders Questions, Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said the Cabinet memo revealed by the Irish Independent showed people will be forced to “raid” their pension funds to pay rent in their 60s.

Ms Murphy said she does not know “what planet the Government is on”.

“If anyone thinks the answer to the housing crisis of 2022 is modest pensions that will accrue to people in 20 or 30 or 40 years from now, is it any wonder we're in the mess we’re in?” she said.





Read More

The Taoiseach protested that he was “taken aback” at the criticism and the whole point of the new auto-enrolment plan was to allow people to have “quality of life” in their retirement.

He did not dispute the contents of the memo considered by Cabinet.

But Ms Murphy said: “Renters, reading the Irish Independent today, will have been tearing their hair out.

“Hundreds and thousands of them don't have pensions. Why? Because they can't afford one while paying exorbitant rents of around €2,000 a month and struggling with a very acute cost of living crisis.”

She said declining rates of home ownership were a huge concern, with the ratio falling from 79pc in 1991 to 68pc in 2016. The new census results “will certainly reveal it to have fallen further.”

The average age someone buys their first home has increased from 27 in 2006 to 35 today, she said.

“Those people are taking eight additional years to buy a home. They're spending up to an additional €192,000 in rent,” she said.

Meanwhile, when they do eventually buy, they discover that Ireland has the highest mortgage rates in the EU, she said.

The average house price is now €300,000 nationally and over €400,000 in Dublin, TDs pointed out.

“All of the additional money sunk into housing costs means there's nothing left over for anything else,” Ms Murphy said.

“Keeping a roof over your head is in the here and now. It trumps any concerns about pension arrangements.”

Meanwhile, the “crisis upon crisis” of Ukrainian refugees joining an accommodation emergency in Ireland demands special action from the Government, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien admitted on radio on Wednesday that 35,000 additional homes could be needed to house Ukrainian refugees.

“We are quite rightly supporting the families fleeing war in Ukraine and we have an obligation to put a safe roof over their heads at this awful time for their country. So we are now dealing with crisis upon crisis,” Ms McDonald said.

“We are dealing with a massive housing emergency and the scale of the Government response needs to match that reality.

“It is unconscionable to blindly continue with policies that are so clearly failing, and the evidence of this failure is clear to be seen every single day.”

But the Taoiseach countered : “You hate the banks. You hate the builders, You hate home ownership, it seems to me.”

The new auto-enrolment pension scheme "doesn't differentiate between whether you own a home or don't own a home”, he said.

"The most significant issue for us in terms of auto-enrolment is the dearth of cover for so many people across the country.

“Pension coverage has remained static over the last 20 years, hovering around half of the total working-age population.”

Mr Martin added: "This rate reduces to less than 35pc if the private sector is considered in isolation. So there can be no argument against doing the right thing."

There would be challenges for all concerned, but it's the right thing to do, he said.

The Government had acknowledged the crisis in housing and rents, and had produced the housing strategy with financial resources put behind it. But implementation would take a number of years, he admitted.