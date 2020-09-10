Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been told to stop doing press conferences with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar because the Fine Gael leader is “running rings around him”.

During a robust Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, Mr Martin came under fire for his failure to include his TDs and senators in the Government’s decision making process.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry said the relationship between the Taoiseach and his elected members was one of a “teacher and pupil”.

Mr MacSharry said Fianna Fáil has “no leadership and not even management” at present.

He said it is a “teacher pupil relationship” where the parliamentary party are expected to be “empty vessels eager to learn from the master”.

Read More

Mr MacSharry said the Taoiseach should stop doing joint press conferences with Mr Varadkar. “He’s running rings around you,” he said.

He also said the regular briefings on Covid-19 figures should end because they are “scarring the bejaysus” out of the public. He said ministers should take the lead on informing the public on the latest guidelines.

Mr MacSharry was also critical how Fianna Fáil had treated long-serving party staff after Mr Martin was elected as Taoiseach.

Expand Close Fianna Fail TD Marc MacSharry. Photo: Tom Burke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fianna Fail TD Marc MacSharry. Photo: Tom Burke

John McGuinness, the Carlow-Kilkenny TD, made the point that the party chairmanship – held for years by Brendan Smith TD – should be made a democratic post elected by the entire parliamentary party, rather than appointed by the leadership.

He put down a motion to this effect, which will go forward to next week’s meeting. Mr McGuinness said it was not a personal commentary on Mr Smith in any way.

He told the Taoiseach he would be consulting with colleagues in the interim, and complained that there was little consultation with backbenchers by the leadership itself.

Mr McGuinness won remarks in support of his view from Marc MacSharry, Barry Andrews MEP, Malcolm Byrne and Bill Kelleher MEP.

The latter called for an independent post-mortem into the 2020 election result, saying he had written to the Taoiseach making such a call. Mr MacSharry said TDs should be involved in the election review rather than outsourcing .

The meeting noted that there was an internal review of the result in 2011, but no results or report ever emanated.

The issue of the Deputy Leader was mentioned, as if this post might also be filled by election within the parliamentary party, but Mr Martin indicated that this was not going to happen on his watch.

He is expected to announce a new Deputy Leader in the coming fortnight to replace Dara Calleary who resigned after Golf-Gate, with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien seen as the favourite to succeed.

Read More

Online Editors