Taoiseach to meet US President Joe Biden at $1,000 per plate gala dinner in Washington

Taoiseach Micheál Martin greets US President Joe Biden in their St Patrick’s Day virtual meeting in 2021. Photo: Julien Behal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to meet US President Joe Biden at a $1,000 per plate gala dinner while visiting Washington DC this week.

Traditionally the Taoiseach would meet the US President for the first time on a visit to the White House, however, Mr Martin will meet Mr Biden the night before at the Ireland Funds 30th National gala.

The Cabinet will meet virtually this morning to accommodate Mr Martin’s week-long trip to the US, the highlight of which will be visiting the White House on Thursday.

The Fianna Fáil leader is accompanied by his wife Mary on the trip and arrived in Washington DC on Monday for the annual trip, which had to be held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, he will unveil a statue of the bust of John Hume, one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement at the Irish Ambassador’s residence in Washington.

The Irish delegation will then head off to a Tourism Ireland reception before finishing off the night with a Riverdance show.

Mr Martin will give a key note address at the US Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday and then head to the National Building Museum for the Irelands Gala, the tickets for which start at $1,000 to attend the reception and dinner.

Attendees who shell out $10,000 are listed as part of the ‘Dinner Committee’ and receive a table for 10, while ‘Gala Underwriters’ who pay $50,000 receive two ‘premium tables’ for 10 people, 20 tickets to VIP reception and are named ‘Gala Underwriter and Vice Chair’.

The sold-out black-tie event for Irish American leaders will be hosted by Norah O’Donnell, an anchor and managing editor for CBS Evening News.

It has been confirmed that President Biden will also attend the gala as part of St Patrick’s Day festivities.

On Thursday, Mr Martin will meet vice president Kamala Harris for breakfast before officially meeting Mr Biden at the Oval Office in the White House.

As per tradition, the taoiseach will present Mr Biden with a bowl of shamrock.

He is then set to depart the US the following day.