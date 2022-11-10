The Taoiseach has arrived in Blackpool, where he will have a bilateral meeting with the British prime minister Rishi Sunak inside the next hour.

The two men are meeting on the fringes of the British Irish Council, held in the English seaside resort, and which also involves the Scottish and Welsh first ministers, Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford, as well as representatives from Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

The two premiers will discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol issue and the lack of a devolved government at Stormont, as well as the war in Ukraine and trade matters.

Mr Martin had a brief tour of Irish businesses and centres in the northwest of England earlier today, meeting Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who is tipped as a future leader of the Labour Party and possible future PM.

He also encountered Manchester United legend and ex-Ireland full-back Denis Irwin, who is from Cork, and the son of Cork GAA legend Jimmy Barry Murphy, Brian Barry Murphy, who is a coach at rivals Man City.