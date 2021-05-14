| 4°C Dublin

Taoiseach to give testimony about sale of Siteserv at tribunal

Tribunal to examine why the IBRC accepted an offer from Denis O’Brien’s Millington for Siteserv, when it was the lowest of the bids

Businessman Denis O'Brien. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM Expand

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will make a very brief appearance at the tribunal examining the controversial sale of a company by the State-owned former Anglo Irish Bank.

It’s the first time a sitting Taoiseach will be a witness at a tribunal since Bertie Ahern was quizzed about his personal finances 13 years ago. The fallout resulted in his resignation as taoiseach.

