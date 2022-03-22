Taoiseach Micheál Martin will decide tomorrow whether he can travel to an EU Summit in Brussels on the on-going crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine.

Mr Martin is currently isolating in Washington after testing positive for Covid during a State visit to the White House for St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Taoiseach’s spokesperson said he is in “good form” and is no longer displaying Covid symptoms. He said he will discuss with his advisers tomorrow whether he should travel to Brussels.

The spokesperson said he did not ask the Taoiseach if he had taken a Covid test on Tuesday.

He said Mr Martin’s seven days of isolation will end on Wednesday at which time he will take a Covid test.

He will then speak to his officials about whether to leave Washington or not.

He will fly to Brussels on a commercial flight, the spokesperson said.

Mr Martin had telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during which they discussed the on-going energy crisis besieging the continent.

He also spoke to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez about energy security throughout the EU.

Mr Martin was forced to abandon plans for an in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden after testing positive for the virus prior to St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Mr Biden is due to attend the EU summit and the Taoiseach’s spokesperson said he will seek to have a bilateral with the US President if he can travel to the meeting.