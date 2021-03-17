Taoiseach tells Kamala Harris how Irishwoman bridged the gender pay gap in California all the way back in 1874

US Vice President Kamala Harris holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the White House.

The Taoiseach has boasted to the US Vice President of an Irishwoman who achieved the bridging of the gender pay gap – in 1874.

Micheál Martin told the first female Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, about Kate Kennedy, originally from Co Meath.

Kennedy emigrated to Ms Harris’s home state of California where she led the “equal pay for equal work” campaign of 1874, the Taoiseach said.

It successfully lobbied the state legislature to pay women teachers the same as their male counterparts, he noted.

He added: “In 1886 she was the first woman in California to run for state-wide office.

“She didn’t win, any more than the fight for equal pay was won at that time – but she put both ideas on the agenda, she changed the playbook.”

Mr Martin did not mention was that equal pay legislation was not established in Ireland until over a century later, when brought in as the Employment (Equality) Act in 1977 by former Labour Party minister Michael O’Leary.

Even then the legislation represented the transposition into Irish law of a Directive by the EEC, the old name for the EU, which Ireland had joined four years earlier.

The most recent Government survey statistics indicate a 14pc gender pay gap in Ireland, similar to some other European countries, although many have closed the gap substantially.

In other remarks to Ms Harris, Mr Martin told her that the grass on the flag of California, on which a grizzly bear prowls, is officially an ‘‘Irish green’’ and a testament to the immigrants who helped build the Golden State.

Mr Martin, who declined to make a pre-election pledge last year that his Cabinet would be split 50/50 between male and female ministers, told Ms Harris that her election in November had been preceded, 30 years to the very day, by Ireland electing its first woman President, Mary Robinson.

“In her inauguration speech, she famously remarked that she had been elected by the women of Ireland who instead of rocking the cradle, rocked the system,” Mr Martin said.

Setting out her vision for the office, she had quoted her friend, the brilliant Irish poet Eavan Boland, observing that she was determined to write women outside history back into it, the Taoiseach said.

“Alongside President Biden, your own election, Madam Vice President, has written history at many levels.

“As you have said, you may be the first woman in your role, but you will not be the last.”

Mr Martin said he hoped to have the opportunity to welcome Ms Harris to Ireland during her time as Vice President.

She cannot visit at the same time as President Biden, as the Vice President remains in Washington DC during such overseas trips by the head of state.

