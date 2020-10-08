Taoiseach targets Nphet for Sunday's Level 5 leak, expresses confidence in Donnelly as Health Minister

The Taoiseach has suggested the weekend leak of a proposed national escalation to Level 5 in anti-viral controls sprang from Nphet rather than Government.

Making clear that the disclosure was unhelpful, Micheál Martin said he had not heard any suggestion that the tip-off to RTÉ came from any minister.

Referring to Nphet, he said: “Clearly, it is a large body, and they certainly can't say, one way or the other.”

Asked if he had confidence in Stephen Donnelly, the Health Minister who was alerted in advice that Nphet was to discuss tighter controls, but who didn’t tell his Cabinet colleagues, the Taoiseach said: “I do of course have confidence in the Minister.”

Asked had he any advance indication of Nphet might recommend, if anything, after a meeting today, Mr Martin said: “I don't have an indication of what they decide to do. I don't ordinarily interfere in Nphet’s deliberations.”

But the said there was a graduated national plan, formulated with Nphet, as a strategy to live with Covid-19, “which involves moving to different levels on a graduated basis, from 2 to 3, 3 to 4, 4 to 5.”

He thus appeared to rule out any sudden jump by more than one level at any stage in to the future.

The Taoiseach explained: “Why did we decide to do that? because we wanted to give the people out there some sense of expectation of anticipation, as to what could happen if case numbers got worse.

“We want to maintain that graduated response.”

He added that the plan “is very clear that it could be county by county, and we want to retain the flexibility in that graduated plan.“

Hence Donegal and Dublin were moved to Level 3 - as Kildare, Laois and Offaly had been for a time - because their level of the virus was higher than the rest of the country.

“The CMO and myself agreed that we would continue to discuss this, to keep in touch in terms of of the ongoing prevalence of the virus,” Mr Martin added.

He said the Oversight Committee had met yesterday and had heard from nine Secretaries-General of Government Departments as well as the CMO and the HSE.

“It was a very exhaustive look at each sector in terms of enforcement, adherence to guidelines, and upping the intensity around making sure that we can make Level 3 work.”

Moving to Level 4 or 5 would have “serious consequences for the economy, for jobs, and for society,” he said.

“We take the implications of moving to Level 4 and Level 5 very seriously as a Government. We have to take the wider situation into account.”

