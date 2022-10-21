Taoiseach suggests privacy should be considered when deciding whether to publish top civil servant salary details

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has suggested privacy should be considered when deciding whether to publish the details of the highest paid civil servant salaries.

The Government has faced controversy in relation to the high salaries of top civil servants, most notably Robert Watt, Secretary General at the Department of Health, who is paid more than the Taoiseach himself.

Mr Watt received a €81,000 top up when he transferred from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to Health and now earns just under €300,000 per year.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee it is currently considering legal advice from the Attorney General as the department said salary details may “stray” into personal information.

Pay scales of civil servants are publicly available.

When controversy erupted over Mr Watt’s top up, he released a statement saying he would temporarily waive the pay rise.

He refused to answer questions for months on whether or not he had accepted the pay rise until he finally confirmed last year he had, in fact, begun receiving the €81,000 pay rise.

Micheál Martin has now suggested there may be a “privacy” issue in releasing the salary details of the highest earning civil servants in the country, responsible for overseeing the running of Government departments.

“I think we know the salaries of secretary generals, generally. We do know the grades and so on,” he said.

“Then there’s the wider issue of privacy and that’s something we can’t circumvent either, so the law is the law in respect of people’s personal details and GDPR and so on and Governments have to adhere to that as well.”

Government ministers, including Mr Martin, have repeatedly defended Mr Watt’s salary, saying his role was “fundamental” during the pandemic.