Taoiseach suggests Good Friday Agreement would not be reached today

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said it is difficult to see how the Good Friday Agreement could have been agreed in the current atmosphere where “strident comments and inflexibility” are dominant.

Mr Martin used a speech at the University of Oxford on Wednesday to hit out at the “pervasive division in public discourse” which he argued is undermining the ability to respond effectively to complex problems.

The Taoiseach also said he was encouraged from his conversations with Rishi Sunak that the new British Prime Minister understands the issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol and the need to find a solution.

Delivering the prestigious Romanes Lecture, with a speech entitled ‘The Centre Will Hold: Liberal Democracy and the Threat of Populism’, Mr Martin argued that while liberal democracy will prevail there had been “profound threats” evident over the last decade and a half.

He said the distribution of information online has led to “sharper divisions, a more negative tone and a shrinking space for informed discussion”, saying it is now “very well established” that online info is “highly biased towards extreme and emotive material”.

“Once a position has been taken in a public space the likelihood of changing your position declines radically and the likelihood that you will become part of a self-reinforcing group increases equally fast,” he said.

"This division of public opinion into groups who feed information to peers and exclude neutral or challenging information is evident in most democracies.

“When I look back at how the historic Good Friday Agreement was negotiated and the slow, respectful and largely confidential nature of the discussion, it’s difficult to see how it could have been agreed in the current atmosphere where strident comments and inflexibility are so dominant in public forums.”

He said that the “growing lack of a shared public square” is “directly undermining” progress on building respect across sectarian divides in Ireland.

Mr Martin also claimed that recent research had shown that professional journalism has become more “emotional and negative in its focus”.

He said: “It is increasingly possible to see news as a non-random selection of the most negative things happening in the world. It is still distinct from the online chatter, but steadily less so.

“This can directly feed a very modern development, a growing difference between the perception of progress and the verifiable evidence of progress.”

Addressing more contemporary challenges, Mr Martin said that he had been encouraged by conversations with Mr Sunak on the impasse over the operation of the Protocol.

“I am persuaded that he understands that we urgently need to find a way back to an agenda defined by growth and cooperation,” he said.

“Too much time has been wasted in the last quarter century in failing to meet the full potential of the peace agreement, especially in terms of tackling entrenched sectarianism and disadvantage.

“We have done too little to understand where we differ and the many opportunities where deep cross-border connections can benefit all.”

He also said there was a “settled blueprint” for any future constitutional changes.

“This is a unique achievement which gives security and legitimacy to the aspirations of different traditions. Those of us who believe in the potential of unity to benefit and respect all on our island have a duty to show this in our words and deeds,” he said.