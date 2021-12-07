Taoiseach snaps back over ‘sneaky’ new lower PUP rate

The Taoiseach has been tackled about “the sneaky fine print” of PUP restoration, which will see some workers paid €150 a week, significantly less than the dole.

Minister Heather Humphreys’ announcement “brings in a new rock-bottom PUP rate of €150 a week, less even than the dole and far below the poverty line,” said Paul Murphy, a Solidarity-People Before Profit deputy.

“It is a lump of coal in the stockings of those hospitality and entertainment workers who have lost their jobs due to the new restrictions,” he added.

The new rate applies to those whose weekly earnings were €151.50 or less per week, typically meaning part-time workers.

But Mr Murphy said the PUP “should be properly restored to €350 for all who lost their jobs in the last week due to the new restrictions — as well as those who have had to sign on to regular unemployment allowance when the PUP was closed.

“Are they stuck on the level lower rates because they were let go a few days before?” he asked.

The Taoiseach replied: “Deputy, you've consistently sought to paint a very dismal picture of employment in this country, right throughout the pandemic.

“You’ve implied that the Government is somehow negligent. I think you need to acknowledge our economy is the fastest growing and fastest recovering in the European Union.

“We have the fastest job growth in quarter three of any EU member state,” he added.

The Opposition should acknowledge the fact “that hundreds of thousands of people have come back to work in the last number of months because of sound economic policies,” he said.

This included through supports such as PUP, CRSS, EWSS and other initiatives, he said.

“We kept businesses intact and we kept employment intact.”

He snapped at Mr Murphy: “But all I get from you every day is one tale of misery after the other.

“One would imagine there were thousands of people out of work all of the time.”

Mr Murphy rejoined: “Thousands of people are out of work all of the time.”

But the Taoiseach insisted: “The bottom line is this. The minister has reintroduce PUP for those who are going to lose work as a result of the measures announced last week.

“But if you look at it, there are more vacancies now in our economy than there were in 2019. There are more vacancies now than the were pre-pandemic.

“It is all bad news with you.”