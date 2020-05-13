Taoiseach slaps down FG minister who said some Greens 'openly hate private property and free enterprise'

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has slapped down one of his own ministers saying their comments about the Green Party were unhelpful.

Mr Varadkar was responding to comments from Fine Gael junior minister John Paul Phelan who said some members of the Green Party "openly hate private property and free enterprise".

Mr Phelan was responding to an old tweet from Green Party TD and negotiator Neasa Hourigan who suggested Fine Gael TDs had a "personal interest" in keeping rents high as some of them were landlords.

Speaking at a contact tracing centre in Dublin Mr Varadkar said the remarks by one of his close allies were unhelpful to the programme for government talks underway between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens.

“I think the best thing we can all do is maybe set aside and forget about some of the things that we may have all said about each other, whether it's three months ago or three years ago, I don't think reheating those kind of arguments is helpful,” he said. “Over the course of the last couple of years I'm sure we've all said things about each other that that we now need to put behind us, for all grownups."

He said the three parties have entered talks "on the basis of good faith and all three parties want those to succeed".

As talks between the three parties focus on the economy today, Mr Varadkar said it would not be possible to meet the demands of interest groups and businesses who have lost out in the pandemic. He again ruled out increasing taxes or cutting back on planned spending, but said that while the State has the capacity to borrow, this cannot be done indefinitely.

“I do see every day there is another group coming out suggesting that we provide a billion for this or €15bn for that or €100m for this, and I really understand where that's coming from.

“But I need to be frank with people as well. It isn't going to be possible for the State, it isn't going to be possible for the taxpayer to compensate every individual and every business, and every sector for all of the money that they've lost as a consequence of this pandemic.

“But we will do as much as we can and definitely our best chance of getting the economy going again, getting people back to work, is through borrowing and stimulus.

“I don't favour cutting pay or increasing taxes or cutting back on pre-existing spending programmes. Before we consider anything like that we need to get the economy back to growth and a lot of people back to work.”

He also said it was “impossible to predict” what economic situation will face the country in the coming years.

“Economic forecasts mean very little at the moment. Unfortunately, it's almost in the realm of astrology,” he said.

“So, you know, we just have to base the decisions we make on the best information we have, I think it's certain that we will have a deficit this year in the region of €30 billion. So that means that the country will spend €30bn more than we raise in taxes and that is borrowed money.”

Mr Varadkar said that it was evident to the Government that the pandemic payment and temporary wage subsidy would need to be extended - but declined to be drawn on when they might be extended to.

