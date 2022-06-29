Taoiseach signals backing for second Scottish independence referendum to be held

The Taoiseach has appeared to signal soft backing for the holding of a second Scottish Independence referendum next year.

In possibly coded support for the referendum being held – with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon aiming for October 2023 - the Taoiseach refused to offer any advice or opinion as to the outcome.

"I don't want to interfere in the UK government's internal matters, although I do know that Scotland had a referendum before, and may very well hold one again, as Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

"That would be a matter for the Scottish people to decide. And it's no secret that Scotland and the Scottish Government assembly would love to be members of the European Union, the Welsh Government likewise," Mr Martin said in Madrid.

The question arose because Mr Martin, in an earlier address to a reception at the Irish Ambassador's residence, referring to the recent EU decision to grant Ukraine candidate status, referred to Ireland supporting membership for any European country that wanted it.

After Brexit, both the Scottish and Welsh Governments were very annoyed at having to leave the European Union," he said.

"I spoke to the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, at the last British Irish Council," the Taoiseach said. "He made a very simple point to me. What country would want to put up a barrier to 500 million people?

"In Wales, for example, they're seeing the downside of Brexit in terms of the volume of trade going through their ports, and particularly with Irish shipping.

"Scotland sees its future economic trajectory as being one which will benefit from remaining within the European Union. So there are tensions around that within the United Kingdom more generally."

But he said within the United Kingdom the people as a while had voted to leave the EU "and I respect that," although there were decisions taken in relation to the precise form of Brexit, which "people perhaps didn't anticipate in terms of its severe impacts on SMEs and on a whole range of areas like research, financial services, and so forth."

As to Scotland in the 2014 referendum being told that they would lose their entitlements to be members of the EU by leaving the United Kingdom, Mr Martin replied: "First of all, people are entitled, via referendum, to make their own decisions in relation to that.

"The world has evolved much differently to 100 years ago when Ireland obtained independence. We were internationalists from the get-go. Irish nationalism was never narrow. So I believe in the European Union family. And I believe that you gain in terms of your sovereignty by being part of the European Union,” the Taoiseach said.

"So I pretty much regretted the UK leaving the European Union, but I'm not going to get involved in commenting on what transpires within the UK or make make observations on that.

"But simply to say that I regularly speak about the transformative impact that joining the European Union had on Ireland.

"Every country that applies has to meet criteria to become members of the European Union. My view is we should give them the opportunity to reach that criteria."

He added: "That's why we were very early advocates supporting Ukraine and indeed countries in the Western Balkans, such as North Macedonia and Albania, whose applications should have been progressing much faster by now.

"Also, as a country that is small and open, the Irish economy, let's be frank, has benefited from a bigger market and a more open trading environment.

"That is something that we believe in, and we believe it's been very central to Ireland's growth and development over the last 50 years."