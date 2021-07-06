Taoiseach says it is ‘unacceptable' that female solicitor was told to take her bra off before visiting client in prison

The Taoiseach has said he is shocked at reports of a solicitor being told to take off her bra before visiting a client in Cloverhill Prison.

“I will be asking the Minister for Justice for a report on this and to see what exactly transpired here,” Micheál Martin told the Dáil today, after the matter was raised by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Ms McDonald said a complaint had been lodged with the Irish Prison Service “by a female solicitor who was instructed by a male prison officer in Cloverhill to remove her underwear if she wanted to visit her client, as her bra or the underwire in her bra, had set off the metal detector”.

“The woman concerned has described feeling extremely vulnerable and targeted as a woman,” she said.

The Taoiseach said he would be asking the minister what the policy was on such matters, and what are the practices.

But he said the incident was “unacceptable should not have happened”.

He said he could “understand fully why the woman in question would have felt that her dignity was taken from her, and felt undermined by the request”.

“It's just not good enough in any shape or form, it’s all wrong, and needs to be addressed.”

Ms McDonald said the woman felt humiliated as her dignity had been “so casually” taken from her.

“There are so many things wrong with this incident,” she said.

“I believe this warrants a wider and a very full review of the presence, culture and practices to ensure that this type of degrading treatment of any woman never happens again.”

She said the woman later discovered that a male colleague had previously visited the same client, and despite setting off the alarm three times, was able to visit the client without any requests being made of him.

She called on the Justice Minister Heather Humphreys to ensure policies and procedures are in place across all prisons “to ensure that no woman faces such degrading treatment, ever again”.

