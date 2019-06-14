The Department of the Taoiseach has denied a US media report claiming that the Government spent money at Donald Trump's golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Taoiseach says US report Government spent money at Doonbeg is 'fake news'

NBC News reported on Wednesday that Ireland is one of nine countries involved in hosting events at Trump properties throughout the world.

The article reporterd that a significant foreign cash flow to the US president could violate the American constitution.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach said it does not know where the US publication got its information.

"President Trump's recent visit to Ireland was essentially a private visit, except for his bilateral meeting with the Taoiseach, which the Taoiseach was pleased to host at Shannon Airport.

"The question of the Government hosting an event at the Trump International Hotel and Golf Links in Doonbeg simply did not arise.

"The Department of the Taoiseach can confirm that it has never hosted an event at any Trump property," the spokesperson said.

It was recently revealed that Doonbeg and its luxury golf resort is already enjoying a tourism boom thanks to last week's three-day visit of US President Donald Trump.

Bookings have soared by up to 30pc across local guesthouses, pubs and restaurants.

