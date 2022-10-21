Taoiseach says State will do ‘everything’ it can to avoid refugees sleeping on the street

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government will do “everything” it can to avoid refugees sleeping on the street.

Equality minister Roderic O’Gorman this morning could not rule out refugees sleeping on the street after the Citywest reception centre had to be closed to new arrivals as it is full.

Over 55,000 Ukrainian refugees and a further 9,000 people seeking international protection have arrived in Ireland so far this year.

“That’s something that we will do everything we possibly can to avoid and to prevent,” Mr Martin said when asked about refugees sleeping on the streets.

Read More

“I think we are doing everything we possibly can and I think what has happened in the past nine months has been quite unprecedented in respect of the numbers that have come into Ireland.

“We have pulled out all the stops and we will continue to work to pull out all the stops.”

Senior ministers are due to meet on Monday to consider proposals on how additional accommodation can be sourced for refugees, including charging those with status who live in direct provision rent.

He said there has not been a “row back” on increasing the €400 monthly payment to households who take in refugees, something which he Indicated last September would happen.

This is still “under review” according to Mr Martin.

He said the State will continue accepting refugees from Ukraine or other countries due to "moral" obligations.

“We’re part of a European wide temporary directive we intend to uphold our obligations both moral and we will continue to do that.”