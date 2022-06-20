Taoiseach Micheál Martin arriving for the National Economic Dialogue in the Printworks Conference Centre, Dublin Castle, on Monday morning. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

FURTHER cost-of-living measures are on the way – but will only kick in after the Budget, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin said the reductions in State impositions and other concessions will apply this year.

But in saying no further measures would be brought in until after the Budget, he ruled out the prospect of an extra social welfare payment being made in July, as had been reported at the weekend.

This also rules out an imminent cut to motor tax and extension of fuel allowance payments which had also been mooted.

“There is no doubt people are under enormous pressure,” Mr Martin said. “But what we have to do is in the context of the Budget.

“It’s to reduce the pressure on people, but do it in a way that's comprehensive, that's sustainable, and that will be applicable this year.”

The contemplated moves “will be applicable in this year,” he repeated, “which I think then can give relief to people in terms of the pressures that they are currently facing.”

The Taoiseach, speaking at the opening of the National Economic Dialogue at Dublin Castle, the annual forum at which different sectors of the economy and society give input into the Budget, refused to be drawn on specific measures.

Yet he did concede there was huge pressure on parents in terms of childcare.

“When people talk about budgets and packages, we have to work out the expenditure limits for every single Department. All of that has an impact on the cost of living -- for example, the capacity for Government to deal effectively with childcare costs,” Mr Martin said, while also saying there was a desire to go further on housing.

There has been speculation about an abolition of annual road tax – although the Green Party may object to pro-motorist measures.

Similarly, there have been Government noises about cutting third-level registration fees, and increasing the SUSI grant for students.

There are expected to be increases across the board for social welfare recipients, with special measures to guard against fuel poverty.

And the Taoiseach specifically refused to rule out a windfall tax on the hyper profits of energy companies, when it was put to him by Independent.ie.

Instead he said that there was scope, in the case of the ESB, for an increase in the annual dividend paid to the State by the taxpayer-owned company. A windfall tax on energy companies was introduced in the recent British budget, and there are hopes that an increased tax take from the sector in Ireland could be ringfenced for those feeling the energy pinch.

Mr Martin said it was “a time of significant challenge facing Ireland,” with the pandemic casting a long shadow over supply chains and the war in Ukraine contributing significantly to the inflationary cycle currently being experienced.

“That is the backdrop to these to this dialogue this morning, and to the Government's preparations for the forthcoming Budget.”

He said ministers would aim to “strategically and intelligently” deal with the inflationary cycle, which is was “very serious.”

The economy had rebounded, however, and Ireland had got back to pre-pandemic unemployment levels much more quickly than anticipated, he said.

“It is important that we protect the gains we have, and protect the jobs we have created. That all has to be within a fiscal framework that makes sense,” he said.

To chase inflation in a simplistic way would be to repeat the mistakes of the 1970s, which really damaged disposable income and the economy, he added.

“So we want to do this in a detailed, evidence-based way. We will look at how we can bring costs down in the forthcoming Budget. But what we do has to be comprehensive and sustainable over a longer period of time, rather than just going from a month to month situation,” the Taoiseach said.

Mr Martin said there were difficulties in the pay deal being negotiated with public sector workers. But Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said he would like to see the talks resume.