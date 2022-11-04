Taoiseach says Marc MacSharry issue could have been resolved ‘fairly easily’ without TD resigning from party

Marc MacSharry announced he was resigning from Fianna Fáíl. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

TAOISEACH Micheal Martin said he believed the issues involving Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry could have been resolved "fairly easily" without the politician resigning from Fianna Fáil.

Mr Martin - speaking in Tipperary - said he did not believe the matter warranted the departure of the long-serving TD.

Mr MacSharry - an outspoken critic of Mr Martin - resigned from Fianna Fáil on Tuesday and confirmed that he will now operate within the Dail as an Independent.

He is also expected to contest the next general election as an Independent.

The Taoiseach insisted matters could have been resolved without Mr MacSharry resigning.

"Marc had resigned from the parliamentary party," he said.

"In my view, the issues could have been resolved fairly easily. Marc has taken the decision and I wish him well."

Mr MacSharry was unhappy with how a complaint from a local Fianna Fáil Councillor, Donal Gilroy, was handled.

The issues involved revolved around a private WhatsApp group set-up by Mr MacSharry and comments posted within the private chat group about resources for Sligo University Hospital.

Matters centred on the nature of the language used in some of the exchanges.

The language has variously been described as "robust" and "expletive laden."

In July, Mr MacSharry criticised Mr Gilroy for comments he made on Ocean FM about the TD’s efforts to secure additional cardiology services for their local hospital.

“Nothing like trying to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory,” Mr MacSharry wrote into the Fianna Fáil WhatsApp group.

“Ye fairly tried to f**k me there pouring water all over it, praising [Fine Gael minister Frank] Feighan and the others. It would sicken yer hole. Good man best of luck,” he added.

On October 3, when Mr Gilroy again discussed the cath lab on his local radio station, Mr MacSharry questioned his motives.

“Donal. What the f**k?? Again Ocean (FM) this morning on cardiology services. For f**k sake, to what end???.” he wrote.

Mr MacSharry resigned from Fianna Fáil and criticised Taoiseach Micheál Martin for his handling of Mr Gilroy’s complaint.

Several Fianna Fáil TDs said they were both "surprised and disappointed" by Mr MacSharry's decision to resign from the party.