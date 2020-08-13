Taoiseach Micheal Martin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greet each other with an elbow bump at Hillsborough Castle, in Belfast Brian Lawless/Pool via Reuters

Taoiseach Micheál Martins has said a “landing zone” is emerging for a free trade deal between the EU and UK after Brexit.

Speaking after his first meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Taoiseach said he believes there is a will on both side to reach an agreement as the Brexit deadline fast approaches.

“I think where there's a will there's a way. It seems to me that there is a landing zone, if that will is there on both sides and I think it is” Mr Martin said,

“My own gut instinct is that there's a shared understanding that we don't need another shock to the economic system that a no deal Brexit would give or a sub optimal trade deal would give to our respective economies,” he added.

The Taoiseach said he and Mr Johnson agreed it is “absolutely essential” that a free trade agreement be reached between the EU and UK.

Mr Martin said it is vital that Ireland and the UK develop a strong relation after Brexit and invest in shared projects on the island of Ireland.

“The last thing we all need now is a second significant systemic shock to our systems to our economic systems and that's what a no-deal Brexit would present on top of or alongside Covid,” Mr Martin said.

“So I did take from that a genuine view that comprehensive free trade agreement was in the best interest of all concerned, and that the British government was sincerely seeking such an outcome,” he added.

The two leaders met in Hillsborough Castle in Co Down for the first time after a meeting planned for last week was cancelled due to the passing of former SDLP leader John Hume

Mr Martin and Mr Johnson had a detailed discussion on Brexit, Covid-19 pandemic and UK Government plans to celebrate 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland last year. Sinn Féin leader in the North Michelle O’Neill said there was nothing about partition to be celebrated after she met Mr Johnson in Hillsborough Castle.

The Taoiseach said he has never been an advocate for partition but said people can learned from the centenary commemorations of Northern Ireland.

“No one party owns history, no one political party does, no one tradition does,” he said.

“The challenge for us really is can we organise centenary commemorations in a way that is as inclusive as possible, as respectful as possible of different traditions, but done in a way that brings new insights into what actually transpired hundred years ago,” he said

“That's the spirit within which I and I think the British Prime Minister wholeheartedly agreed that that's the spirit within which we should proceed and create a new learned under shared understanding of how we've got to where we've got to today 100 years on,” he added.

This comes after Mr Johnson said he is looking forward to developing a relationship with the Taoiseach.

Speaking ahead of their meeting, Mr Johnson said he wanted to develop relationships "all sorts of ways - East/West, North/South - you name it".

"I had the honour of meeting the Taoiseach several years ago," he said. "I am very pleased to develop our friendship and relationship now," he added.

The Taoiseach paid tribute to the late SDLP leader John Hume whose legacy, he said, facilitated meetings like that of the two leaders.

"We remember John at moments like this because he did so much to facilitate these kinds of meetings and make them much more regular in the normal course of events," Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach said he was looking forward to a warm engagement with Mr Johnson as the two countries face challenges posed by Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is important for us both in terms of the BritIsh-Irish relationship which has been the cornerstone of much progress on the island of Ireland and between our two countries for well over two to three decades, and we want to maintain that," he added.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin and the DUP clashed over Mr Johnson's plans to celebrate 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland.

Speaking after her meeting with Mr Johnson, Deputy First Minister and Sinn Féin leader in the North, Michelle O'Neill said there is "nothing to celebrate about partition". Ms O'Neill said Northern Ireland was built on "sectarianism, gerrymandering and an inbuilt unionist majority".

She said Sinn Fein will be highlighting the impacts of partition no nationalist communities during the centenary celebrations.

Meanwhile, DUP leader Arlene Foster, the First Minister, said she fully supported celebrating the creation of Northern Ireland and insisted history cannot be ignored.

Ms Foster said she hoped the events will be inclusive and added that she regrets that Sinn Féin members will not use the terms Northern Ireland.

Online Editors