Taoiseach says Ireland and new British PM when elected need to start work ‘very, very quickly’ to restore Stormont Assembly

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ireland and the new British Prime Minister – when elected – need to begin work “very, very quickly” on restoring the Stormont Assembly.

The UK is set to have its new Prime Minister within a week after a leadership contest takes place within the Conservative Party, with Penny Mordaunt already having thrown her hat into the ring.

There is also speculation Boris Johnson could make a return to 10 Downing Street.

Speaking after the EU Council in Brussels, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ireland and the UK have “joint good relationships”.

“Ireland and Britain are very, very close neighbours with joint good relationships across the board, economic, sporting, social, culture.

“It’s extremely important that in the aftermath of a new prime minister being elected, that we get down to work very, very quickly in respect of resolving issues between the Protocol and the relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom, British Irish relationships and also then, stabilising and facilitating progress in terms of the politics of Northern Ireland, simply put to have the executive and the assembly restored as quickly as possible.”

Yesterday Mr Martin urged for a new prime minister to be appointed “as quickly as possible” as the deadline looms for October 28 for a new executive to be formed.

He has several times called on the DUP to take their seats in Stormont, saying not doing so is a denial of democracy.

Liz Truss yesterday resigned as UK Prime Minister after 44 days of political and economic chaos featuring u-turns on her own policies.

She sacked her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt after the British economy was thrown into freefall due to her mini-budget.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned earlier this week, after an “honest mistake” over sharing sensitive details over immigration policies.

Ms Truss resigned yesterday afternoon, saying that she has been unable to deliver the mandate she was tasked with.