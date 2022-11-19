AN inquiry into the abuse in Blackrock College and other schools where allegations have emerged in recent weeks is now inevitable, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin said the Government would spend the next week engaging with victims of abuse in schools to get their perspective on the best approach to take.

He described the revelations of abuse as “sickening” and said that the best way forward now had to be identified, including whether the inquiry would cover just Blackrock College or other institutions as well.

“I think inevitably, that means some form of inquiry would have to be established here.

"We have to take on board the views of victims, and also identify the most effective way to conduct an inquiry,” Mr Martin said at an event for Fianna Fáíl councillors in Dublin on Saturday.

He said the Education Minister Norma Foley was examining the issue and along with Government would work on a victim-led process.

“It is sickening, and it is shocking what has happened in terms of the scale and the nature of the abuse, the terrible trauma visited on so many people in their early lives when they needed protection and when their parents were putting them into a place of care and protection, which did not transpire,” he said.

He said lessons would be drawn from previous inquiries including the commission of investigation into the sale of Siteserv by the former Anglo Irish Bank which took several years and is expected to cost tens of millions of euro more than originally projected.

He said this could mean “a module-based approach might be the most effective and timely in terms of an effective type of inquiry that will be time limited, because, again, victims will be conscious of that”.

He added: “I’m very anxious that whatever we do, would have the best interests of victims in mind and that does mean inquiries that are timely, that can conclude with their inquiries in a reasonable timeframe and that is a concern and that’s an issue that will obviously fall to be considered by government in consultation with victims.”

Elsewhere, Mr Martin said that the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was looking to increase the income eligibility threshold for social housing by €5,000 nationwide, bringing the new maximum limit to €30,000.

The income limits were already increased to this level in five counties - Carlow, Clare, Laois, Westmeath and Galway county - earlier this year.

“This is a matter that has been subject to ongoing review and it will enable many, many more people to qualify for eligibility to social housing as well as to HAP [Housing Assistance Payment],” Mr Martin said.