Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking to the media as he arrives for a formal dinner with the Lord Mayor of the City of London Vincent Keaveny at Mansion House in London. Picture date: Friday March 11, 2022.

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said he will “not lecture” Boris Johnson on the numbers of refugees from Ukraine that the UK has accepted since the Russian invasion last month.

Mr Martin was speaking on day two of his St Patrick’s Day trip to London where he will meet the UK Prime Minister before the pair watch England play Ireland in the Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham.

Mr Johnson’s government has faced significant criticism this week for failing to provide more routes for Ukrainians to reach the UK with the latest figures showing only 1,000 have been taken in so far compared to the more than 4,000 that have arrived in Ireland.

There have also been reports that the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has raised concerns with her counterpart Helen McEntee about Ireland being used as a backdoor to the UK through the Common Travel Area.

Speaking at the Irish Embassy in London on Saturday afternoon, Mr Martin said: “I am not here really to lecture or tell others how they should engage with the issue, rather I am here to have a discussion around this.

"No doubt they’ll have questions to ask of us as well in terms of that specific issue. We’re very clear it’s based on humanitarian principle; people are fleeing war and the European Union has responded as a unified body.”

Mr Martin said he would not tell “Boris Johnson what to do” when it comes to taking in any refugees and acknowledged the sanctions the UK government has imposed on Russia as well as the support provided to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

Mr Martin said the pair would discuss the “immoral’ war in Ukraine and issues in relation to the North, including the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol arrangements.

“The war in Ukraine has really highlighted the importance and the logic of a very strong constructive partnership between the United Kingdom and the European Union and that’s very manifest in terms of the collective response from the EU, UK and indeed the United States and others in terms of standing up for democratic principles,” he said.

Speaking more generally about the crisis in Ukraine, Mr Martin said: “Right now as we speak people are under bombardment, civilian buildings, hospitals are being bombed, people are losing their lives. It's an attack on women and children, it’s morally reprehensible what’s going on. I would again appeal to Russia to end this war, and to engage in a meaningful way.”

Elsewhere, Mr Martin said the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission would pursue at least 83 complaints about fuel prices or any “price fixing or of any going that was going on”, restating that any price fixing would be “morally reprehensible”.

He said the European Commission would report back by the end of March on the energy market and any potential changes. He said that in May a deeper analysis of the market itself would include the issue of whether to decouple the price of gas from renewables energy. He said that any interventions in the market would need to be “considered carefully”.

On Ireland’s future defence policy, Mr Martin noted that Ireland’s policy had “evolved” over the years and that any significant change would require a referendum. “If we were to join a formal EU defence package, which is not on the table right now, but if we were, we'd have to have a constitutional referendum," he said.

“Those positions have not impaired either Europe's capacity to do what it has to do in this current crisis or Ireland's capacity to do that with Europe. So, for example, we could use the mechanism of constructive abstention, we're able to facilitate the European Union's response through the European peace facility.”

He said there needed to be “a well thought-out reflection” on Ireland’s defence policy in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine.

Asked about rising Covid-19 case numbers, Mr Martin said he had spoken to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and that “we are keeping an eye on it”. He appealed to people who are now eligible for a booster vaccine to do so. “It’s absolutely vital that those - and there’s a couple of hundred thousands who could be vaccinated - need to get vaccinated. It’s the ultimate protection we have,” he said.

Mr Martin’s trip began on Friday evening with a dinner at the Mansion House hosted by the Mayor of the City of London with Dublin-born Vincent Keaveny. On Saturday morning he met a number of Enterprise Ireland client companies in the area of health and wellness. He has a number of other engagements in London on Sunday including attending the St Patrick’s Day parade.