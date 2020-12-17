Taoiseach says he ‘misspoke’ in denying there was a bank bailout

The Taoiseach has said he “misspoke” in denying there was a bank bailout a decade ago that cost the Irish taxpayer a total of €64bn.

“I misspoke yesterday in the Dáil and made a mistake in terms of how I articulated it,” Micheal Martin admitted to the Echo newspaper in his home town of Cork.

“Essentially I was making the point that the bank shareholders weren’t bailed out. But obviously the banks — there was a huge rescue package for the banks, of course there was we know that.”

This was both in terms of both protecting depositors and protecting bond holders, Mr Martin said.

But Richard Boyd Barrett, the TD to whom the Taoiseach made the astonishing claim on Wednesday, returned to the admission in the Dail.

He said the Taoiseach had “entered into a winter wonderland” by weaving a fairytale whereby the bank bailout never happened.

In the Taoiseach’s imagination, “€17bn was never taken out of the national Pension Reserve to bail out the banks,” he said.

“There wasn't cruel hardship and austerity imposed on huge numbers of people, which resulted in the housing crisis, nor the massive understaffing of our health service — something we're still suffering the consequences from.”

He asked the Tánaiste, standing in for the Taoiseach, if there was “a shared acknowledgement of the past reality that people have suffered as a result of the bank bailout,” and if he would acknowledge on the Dáil record that there was, in fact, a bailout of the banks, “and that it did cost the people of this country very dearly”.

Leo Varadkar replied: “There was a bailout of the banks, 12 years ago. The Taoiseach misspoke yesterday. He’s said that already himself this morning, and did correct himself very quickly in fairness in the Dáil.

“What he what he meant to say was that the banks’ owners, the bank shareholders, were not bailed out. And those who own the banks, those who had shares in the banks, lost all or almost all of their money.

“Some were very wealthy people, some were not. Some are just everyday people who bought bank shares as part of their pension, and we need to bear that in mind.” The banks had then been “effectively nationalised”.

Although Mr Varadkar did not say it, this made the share worthless and no payments were ever made to the holders of stock taken over by the State. The Tánaiste also said: “Sometimes what happens when you are a Government minister, or when you're in politics, is that people come to you and say, ‘I would like my sector bailed out, like the banks were’.

“What they often don't appreciate is that this would mean that the State would seek to own that sector.

“So, for example, if we were to bail out the fishing industry like the banks were bailed out, we would become the proud owner of all of those boats.

“If we were to bail out the farming sector like the banks were bailed out, we would become the owner of it (land and farmhouses). I think that's the point the Taoiseach was trying to make”.

