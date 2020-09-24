Taoiseach says he is concerned about rise in cases in Waterford, Cork and Galway

“The situation for those cities is critical and behaviour has to change quite frankly," Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he is concerned about the rise of Covid-19 in Cork, Waterford and Galway.

Mr Martin said he has been speaking to the Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn who has raised concerns about a spike in new cases in large urban areas.

Read More

“The situation for those cities is critical and behaviour has to change quite frankly, people should reduce their social contacts because the numbers are going up too quickly in the wrong direction,” Mr Martin said.

Speaking during a press conference in the Oliver Bond flat complex, the Taoiseach said it is “imperative that action is taken” among the public both “collectively and as individuals” in those cities.

Mr Martin said he is also concerned about the number new coronavirus cases in Donegal and Louth.

The Taoiseach said the return of third level education may also give rise to new cases and said it is important that college is “not normal terms in terms of social activities” when students resume studies.

Mr Martin said the Government will act swiftly on the advice it receives from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) today.

“We will work with Nphet and Government will react in response to Nphet. We will do as we will do as we did last week. The Government will assess the advice first and then the Government will decide,” he said.

Mr Martin also said Nphet last week said they wanted an urgent response when they recommended new restrictions for Dublin.

He played down the possibility of more restrictions being imposed in the Capital saying “let's take it one step at a time” as the new rules for Dublin have only been in place for a week.

Nphet is meeting this morning to discuss the rise in new cases across the country.

Read More

Online Editors