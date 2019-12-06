Taoiseach says he 'double-jobbed' when he started as a TD but found it 'too hard'

However, he stopped short of saying there should be a restriction on TDs double-jobbing saying: "There aren't many walks of life in which we forbid people having a second job".

The Irish Independent revealed that at least a third of TDs have second jobs or other sources of income.

It comes after controversy over former Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy's Dáil attendance and expenses claims while he had another job in Europe.

Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy. Photo: Tom Burke

Mr Varadkar said Mr Murphy has agreed to cooperate with any investigation into the matter.

But asked if TDs should have a second job Mr Varadkar said: "There is a difference between having a second job and having a second income."

He said some TDs or Senators had a farm or small business before entering politics and they shouldn't be required to sell them.

He also said: "To be very frank, I think it is very difficult to hold down and do a job while still being a TD or a senator.

"I have to confess to having tried it myself, when I was first elected to the Dáil I was finishing off my GP training and tried to the two for a while and it wasn't sustainable.

"It was very difficult to eventually give up on that and I know, others are in the same boat."

He said he found it "too hard" but others "seem to manage".

Mr Varadkar added: "There aren't many walks of life in which we forbid people having a second job if they can find the time to do it".

He said junior and senior ministers aren't allowed to have other employment but questioned if it could be extended to TDs and Senators.

Earlier Business Minister Ms Humphreys said: "When I was a TD I didn't have time to be doing any other job except a TD's job because it's a very, very busy job.

"And if you want to give it 100pc commitment I don't see how you could be working in other jobs."

However, she also told RTÉ Radio the practice is "within the rules".

Disabilities junior minister Finian McGrath said he was open to "listening to reforms" when asked if there should be rules against double-jobbing.

He said: "My personal view is I think people should focus on one job...

"If you have the honour and privilege of being elected to the Dail you should focus on that job."

Controversy arose over former Fine Gael TD Mr Murphy's Dáil attendance record and expenses claims over the last two years during which he was also working for the European People's Party (EPP).

This week he resigned as a TD to take up a new job at the European Commission.

Mr Murphy has defended his decision to claim full allowances despite being largely absent from Dail debates for the past two years, insisting he is entitled to a second job and has complied with all rules on expenses.

