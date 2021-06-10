Taoiseach says he doesn’t know whether fake polling by party members was illegal

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has said he doesn’t know if his party broke the law when it had members pose as pollsters.

After it emerged that Sinn Féin instructed members to pose as pollsters from a fictional opinion poll company, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have all admitted to having party members or students survey voters.

"Prior to 2007 for a short number of years party members were used to supplement polling companies who oversaw polling exercises,” the Fianna Fáil leader said on Newstalk.

"That was a wrong practice. When you go to a door and don't say who you are, that is not right, it’s not proper and it shouldn’t have happened.”

When asked if this practice was illegal, the Taoiseach said: “I don’t know if it broke the law, there was no personal data recorded.

“It’s not good practice at all, it shouldn't have happened and it was dispensed with a long time ago.”

The controversy was sparked by revelations in the Irish Independent about Sinn Féin activists being instructed to pose as pollsters working for a fake polling company called the Irish Market Research Agency (IMRA).

Party members were given fake ID badges and a backstory to recite if asked about the fictional research company.

Mr Martin said it was not his understanding that Fianna Fáil used fake IDs or a fictional polling company.

"No, that’s not my understanding from party headquarters,” he said. “There wouldn’t have been fake IDs or anything like that but party members were used with polling companies at the time.

"Since I’ve been leader we’ve been using professional polling companies.”

Meanwhile, Mr Martin said he believes that antigen testing should be used more widely in society.

This comes as international studies have shown the benefits and effectiveness of the rapid test, however, Nphet officials are still not keen on their widespread use.

"My own view is we should use them more widely in society,” the Taoiseach said.

"It’s very clear that our public health authorities have mixed views on antigen testing and their impact and effectiveness.

“The return of third-level students on campus would see significant numbers, so I do see a role for antigen testing there in terms of picking up infection and levels of infectiousness.

“But, the issue is around effectiveness and efficacy and in travel, PCR is a more robust test.

“I do think we should experiment a bit more with antigen testing in social settings.”

Mr Martin added that the target for vaccination is to have 70pc of the population fully vaccinated by the end of July.

He also put out a warning that although Covid cases have been lower the past couple of days these will likely rise due to the Bank Holiday weekend.