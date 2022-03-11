Taoiseach says he argued strongly in favour of Ukraine joining the EU at emergency summit

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Taoiseach) Micheál Martin as he arrives to attend an informal summit of EU leaders at the Chateau de Versailles near Paris. Picture: Reuters

The Taoiseach argued passionately in favour of early Ukrainian membership of the European Union at an emergency summit of EU leaders that continued in Paris until 3am.

Ireland's position was backed by the Baltic countries and a number of others, but German and the Netherlands argued against a fast track approach.

"I spoke strongly in favour of the EU facilitating Ukraine’s pathway to membership," the Taoiseach said.

"In my view the enlargement process has been too slow over the past decade."

Geopolitically, the world is polarising between authoritarian states and dictators on one side and democracies which cherish basic values such as freedom of speech on the other, he said.

"One of the most effective ways to protect those values is to ensure an accelerated enlargement process than what has been the case to date."

What came across very strongly at the summit was the the people of Ukraine were fighting now for their children’s future, "and they want that future to be in a democratic Europe.

"I thought it was a very emotionally compelling presentation, by quite a number of the states such as Poland, Hungary and others on the border of Ukraine itself.

“Basically our declaration spoke of Ukraine’s pursuing of European path, and that means a pathway to EU membership.

He added that some member states want to see the ordinary process adhered to, meaning a delay of up to a decade before Ukraine is admitted.

"But others, like ourselves feel we should accelerate the situation in respect of Ukraine and others also as the best approach of protecting democracy and the basic values that we cherish.”

On a further round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion, the Taoiseach said: "We are looking in the financial, banking area and also potential energy area."

But he said the issue of expelling diplomats in a concerted move did not get discussed. "We were focusing on more substantive issues which would have an impact on the Russian economy and on its capacity to wage war,” he said.

There is a concern that with the energy dependency and the rise in price in fuel that indirectly Russia is being financed through EU spending on energy. That is a challenge and something we need to phase out as quickly as possible."