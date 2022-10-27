Taoiseach says FF TD Eamon Ó Cuív’s meetings with prisoners have been helpful to justice ministers

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív visited gangland figure Jonathan Dowdall in prison when he was serving time for a previous offence. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Fianna Fái TD Eamon Ó Cuív’s meetings with prisoners has been helpful to several justice ministers, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

The Galway TD has been under fire after it emerged he met with ex-Sinn Féin Councillor Jonathan Dowdall who was serving time in Portlaoise Prison for waterboarding a man.

Mr Dowdall is now a State witness in the Regency trial after pleading guilty to helping facilitate the murder of David Byrne.

Mr Martin today defended Mr Ó Cuív, who is a grandson of Eamon de Valera, saying people are being attacked “all the time”.

“His motivations have always been very honourable and I think that needs to be said.

"I don’t know the precise circumstances in which he met Jonathan Dowdall.

“We tend to want to attack people all the time,” he said.

He said Mr Ó Cuív has been “meeting prisoners for many years”.

The Taoiseach declined to say if he would encourage TDs to meet violent prisoners but said Mr Ó Cuív’s actions have been “helpful to some ministers for justice and they’ve said that to me.”

“He’s relayed those engagements with successive ministers for justice. I take his actions in good faith.

“It’s not the most glamorous form of political work but he does it and it’s sincere work. He’s a lot of experience and if he can put people in the right direction in life, that is a positive.”

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have clashed over Mr Ó Cuív’s decision to visit Dowdall in prison.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s spokesperson said on Tuesday: “I couldn’t imagine it is the sort of individual that a member of Fine Gael would normally be in the practice of visiting in jail.”

During an interview on Galway Bay FM, Mr Ó Cuív said he regularly visited prisoners detained for republican terrorist activities and said he “doesn’t deal with gangland criminals”.

“I’ve never visited them and I have no connection with them but I’m sure other people are doing great work with them,” said Mr Ó Cuív.





