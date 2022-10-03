The Taoiseach has defended the new concrete levy, amid claims it would add around €3,000 to €4,000 to the costs of an average three-bed semi-detached home.

Micheál Martin doubled down on retaining it, but said the Finance Bill would deal with the issue “in terms of fleshing out the proposals.”

It raises the possibility that the levy may be applied with some new exceptions. It is intended to raise €80 million a year, according to Budget figures issued last week.

“I've made the point already that the expenditure around fixing the pyrite and mica issues, and apartment defects, amount to very significant expenditure – and it is desirable to have some revenue stream,” he said.

This was not intended to match the State’s outlay, he said, but “to show people that where there is massive expenditure going on that there has to be some revenue stream.”

But he said the details “would be worked out.”

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs remain opposed to the Budget’s 10pc levy on concrete to fund mica compensation amid ongoing concern that the €11bn giveaway Budget has not boosted either party’s popular support.

One Fine Gael TD told the Irish Independent that the 10pc levy amid a housing crisis appeared counterproductive.

“It is projected at best to raise €80m per year – a drop in the ocean compared to what is required. It may come at a high political price,” one Fine Gael TD said.

But Fianna Fáil welfare spokesman, Willie O’Dea, said he would wait and see how it will work as announced in the Finance Bill.