Taoiseach says Britain’s King Charles ‘always welcome’ in Ireland as Dublin mayor opens online book of condolence

The Taoiseach has said King Charles is “always welcome” in Ireland but declined to confirm if he’ll travel to London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Mr Martin said King Charles is “very familiar with Ireland” and has a “keen interest” in Irish affairs, having previously met him and his wife Queen Consort Camilla several times on his visits to Ireland.

When asked if he would invite him to visit Ireland, Mr Martin said issuing the invitation would be a “matter for the President”.

“He is always welcome to Ireland,” he said.

“I’ve no doubt that he will continue that interest in Ireland, particularly his interest in climate change, diversity, wildlife and I do foresee opportunities to dovetail, if you like, that interest that he has in terms of some of the initiatives that we are taking in terms of preserving biodiversity into the future.

He said King Charles will continue to “underpin the peace and good relations” between Ireland and the UK.

However, Mr Martin declined to confirm if he will travel to London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

“The funeral arrangements will be a matter for the authorities in the United Kingdom. Suffice to say that we as a Government would be pretty clear in terms of our expressions of sympathies to the British people.”

Mr Martin was speaking as the Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy opened an online book of condolence for the late British monarch.

All messages of sympathy will be printed and forwarded in a book of condolence to the British royal family.

“On behalf of the people of Dublin, I would like to extend my sympathies to the British royal family and the British people on the passing of Queen Elizabeth to whom she gave such loyal service for many decades. Her dedication to duty and public service were undeniable and her knowledge, understanding and experience truly unique. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam,” the lord mayor said.

The Taoiseach said Elizabeth’s most “enduring legacy” will be her visit to Ireland in 2011, when she made a speech in Dublin Castle and spoke Irish.

“It’s a visit that will never be forgotten and I think in the context of all that has gone on between Britain and Ireland over centuries, it definitely closed one chapter and opened up another,” Mr Martin said.

“The head of State of the UK coming to Ireland, it represented the crowning moment, if you like, all that had gone on in terms of peace building and building a new political order.”

He said she ruled for 70 years through an “extraordinary sweep of history” which showed “the importance of the fundamentals of service, duty, consistency of approach”.

“In the context of the British people, we sympathise with them, we understand the enormous change it represents, in terms of her passing and the impact she has had on their lives over such a long, long period of time,” he said.

Mr Martin was speaking at the launch of 31 social houses in Bray, Co Wicklow.

In 2014 President Michael D Higgins travelled to Britain on an official State visit. Today the President said the “exceptional part” of the queen's reign was the way she combined “her sense of formality and duty with a great capacity for connection with the people”.

“The speeches we exchanged at the formal dinner; she was at pains to point out the contributions that the Irish people had made in relation to building Britain. The hundreds and thousands of families who worked in health services and building roads,” he said.

“She made that extraordinary statement that if things were done again, they would be done differently, or perhaps not at all, and I found during those four days, not just a great deal of warmth but an exceptional regard that Ireland and Britain were in a new place,” he told RTÉ radio.

He added: “I think of her as somebody who has put in so much, yes in duty, but able to do so by keeping so much of the human relationships that were important to people at every level… and the affection which she will be held was indeed well earned.

“These visits were so important. There’s no doubt whatsoever, that they mark a very significant turning point and something that’s full of prospects and possibilities.”

Former President Mary Robinson said the queen was a “very remarkable woman”, who had a “strong sense of integrity and purpose to serve her people”.

“She was relevant to every age, and she had a great capacity to make people at ease,” she said.

Mrs Robinson and her husband met the queen during a State visit in 1993 and said they were greeted with a “big smile”.

She added: “I felt very proud then as President of Ireland to meet with her in that capacity, but she really put us both at our ease.

“I said to her that I hoped she would be able visit [Ireland] and her face lit up and she said, ‘Oh yes I would very much wish for that’… The Good Friday Agreement wasn’t until 1998, and it wasn’t appropriate at that time, so it took until 2011.

“I remember at the beginning of her State visit in 2011 there was apprehension. There had been a false alarm of a possible explosion on a railway or something. Many of us were very worried and it was her personal knowledge of what to do, the way she bowed her head in exactly the right way at the Garden of Remembrance, that was the moment that eased everything and from then on she was welcomed.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the queen’s life can be summed up by the word “duty”.

"It is the end of an era, an end of an extraordinary life and she somebody who touched millions across the generations, and I think for us she touched us when she made the historic visit to Ireland back in 2011, deep in symbolism… I remember it well, remember the impact that it had and it really was a high point, I think, in British-Irish relations and she made that possible," he said.

“If I was to sum her life up in one word, I think would be very short word, duty. Someone who came from a generation that really believed in duty to her country and to her family. Somebody who extraordinarily after 70-year reign up until her last days, was working receiving her new Prime Minister and I saw it one papers the other day Winston Churchill her first Prime Minister. Winston Churchill and Liz Truss were born 101 years apart, so it really spans history in so many ways.”

Meanwhile, Minister Eamon Ryan said the queen exhibited “great grace” during her State visit in 2011.

He added: “In her reign, I think one of the moments that seems the most pivotal and significant was those moments in our Garden of Remembrance when she bowed and in Dublin Castle when she spoke in Irish and I think the people in this country hold her in great affection and regard because of that hugely important, historic contribution she made in Anglo-Irish relations and the way she did it with great grace.”