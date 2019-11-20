Taoiseach says apology from Fine Gael by-election candidate Verona Murphy is 'good enough for me'

Speaking in Zagreb in Croatia on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said it was now up to the people of Wexford to decide her fate.

“I think she's apologised twice now for what she said and she's withdrawn her remarks in full. That's good enough for me. It's up to the people of Wexford next week to decide whether that's good enough for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Independent.ie has learned that Tánaiste Simon Coveney has been campaigning with Ms Murphy in Wexford today in a significant show of support from the party hierarchy.

Leo Varadkar with Verona Murphy

Mr Varadkar said he would also canvass with Ms Murphy and other Fine Gael by-elections candidates before the vote on Friday week as would ministers, TDs, Senators, and party members.

However, one senior minister has privately told Independent.ie they will not canvass with Ms Murphy in the final days of the campaign.

“I don't believe many ministers will canvass with her,” they said.

Mr Varadkar repeatedly drew comparisons with Fianna Fáil candidate Lorraine Clifford-Lee’s derogatory remarks about Travellers and others, saying she had also apologised and this had been accepted by her party.

“[Ms Murphy] does know that they were wrong, we accept her apology. It's up to the people of Wexford to decide whether they accept her apology.

Martin Heydon TD Picture: Tom Burke

"Similarly, a Fianna Fáil candidate last week made remarks that were also racist, were also misogynistic, were also body shaming and she's apologised for them," he said.

However, Mr Varadkar refused to commit to allowing Ms Murphy to run in the general election in Wexford next year, saying the constituency, like others, would be reviewed after the by-elections.

"The power rests with the executive council at any time to add or delete candidates and that applies across the board in every constituency," he said.

Speaking to journalists on the margins of the European People’s Party conference in the Croatian capital, Mr Varadkar said he could not “read anybody else’s mind” when asked about Ms Murphy’s motive for her remarks. He said the Government demonstrates “what we do best by the policies that we implement”.

“I lead a Government that sent the Irish Navy to the Mediterranean to rescue migrants who are fleeing Africa, I lead a Government that has allowed asylum seekers to work for the first time once they have been in the country for nine months. I led a Government that brought in that scheme to regularlise people who became undocumented who arrived here as students," he said.

"So I think a party in the Government will be judged by their actions, not the foolish words of any one candidate at any particular time.”

Mr Varadkar acknowledged that race in politics is “a sensitive issue” and that politicians “need to tread carefully in what they say”, but said they should talk about it as the public do as well.

“We rely on a lot of migrants to run our public services, they would not function without them, particularly the health service and also migration has enriched Irish society and culture.

“But I think there is a difference between legal migration, which I support, and illegal migration, which any good government has to try and stop.”

Speaking to Independent.ie in Zagreb, Fine Gael parliamentary party chairman Martin Heydon backed Ms Murphy and said the “issue had been dealt with” and he accepted her apology.

Meanwhile, European Affairs Minister is expected to be elected as one of ten vice presidents of the European People’s Party on Thursday morning.

Ms McEntee was lobbying for support from hundreds of EPP delegates at the congress yesterday but a Irish delegation source said she would “sail in”. Ms McEntee will replace outgoing Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy who has served in the role since 2015.

Mr Varadkar was delayed arriving at the EPP congress after a technical issue with the government jet was discovered on Tuesday forcing the postponement of his arrival in Zagreb until Wednesday morning.

“The delegation was flown this morning using another aircraft which is regularly used for this purpose,” a Department of Defence spokesperson confirmed.

Online Editors