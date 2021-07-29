Taoiseach says 250,000 children could be partially vaccinated in time for school

File photo dated 19/02/21 of a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared. An eight-week gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is a "sweet spot" when it comes to generating strong immune response while protecting the UK population against the Delta variant of coronavirus, scientists have said. Issue date: Friday July 23, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Pfizer. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire

A quarter of a million school children could be at least partially vaccinated by time of the return to classes, the Taoiseach has said.

It is “steady as she goes” with the vaccination programme, the Taoiseach has said, warning: “We don’t want any derailment.”

But he predicted that 250,000 school children could have received their first dose by the end of August.

He called for personal responsibility to ensure continued progress, leading to further relaxation of restrictions.

There have now been 5.72 million vaccines administered, he said with 71pc of adults fully vaccinated and 86pc partially vaccinated with one dose.

These figures were far in excess of the EU averages of 56pc and 69pc, he said, and the performance of our vaccinators had been ‘Olympian.’

The Taoiseach said 94.6pc of vaccines that have come into the country have been administered and the uptake had been “pretty significant in Ireland, relative to other countries” — approaching 90pc in many age categories.

Registrations for a jab opened on Tuesday for 16 to 17 year olds, “and we will also be offering vaccines to 12 to 15 year olds,” he said.

He said there were some technology challenges, however, “in terms of facilitating informed consent from parents online.”

Once secured, young people would received mRNA vaccines looking for that age, and that could see up to 250,000 vaccines before the new term.

People aged 16 and older can go into a walk-in vaccinations centre without an appointment for their first dose. “This is further innovation by the HSE,” he said.

“The vaccination program has facilitated the reopening of our society in terms of the big milestones from schools to childcare construction to retail to personal services to outdoor hospitality to indoor dining and hospitality to trial events in sport and in live entertainment — with wedding numbers going up to 100,” he said.

“We will monitor this during August, and there will be three Cabinet Covid subcommittees meetings when it comes to forming a view as to how we move forward then in September.”

He added: “There are still unknowns out there and uncertainties in respect of the Delta variant, with numbers in hospital increasing somewhat, 1,400 daily infections and I think we have 106 in hospital today.

“So we’re going to keep a close eye on the linkage between volume of cases, hospitalisation and impact on health services. We are witnessing now, in the middle of summer, significant activity levels, outside of Covid in our hospitals.”

Mr Martin added: “We will take it step by step.”

He said he was cautiously optimistic, however. But he warned people would still need booster shots in the Autumn and in 2022 and 2023 until the virus petered out. Those jabs had been secured, he added.

“I think we all need to go back to first principles — the vaccines protect us against severe illness, hospitalisation and mortality. And also against infection, but not totally,” he said.

“We'll be aiming, certainly for the high 80s in percentages fully vaccinated in the adult population by the end of August. It’s very positive, you can see the numbers, flowing in, and it's great to see.”

He was speaking on a visit to see the operation of the vaccination clinic in Swords, in north Dublin.