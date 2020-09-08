Taoiseach salutes Debenhams workers and condemns their treatment

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the treatment of the employees had been “shabby, shoddy and unacceptable.” Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

All sides need to get back around the table in the Debenhams dispute the Taoiseach said, as he saluted the courage of the workers – who have occupied stores in Dublin, Cork and Tralee.

“I salute their courage and perseverance,” said Mr Martin, who met workers on the picket line in Cork. “I’ve nothing but admiration for them.”

He did not comment directly on the occupations, which has led to the arrest of workers, but said the treatment of the employees had been “shabby, shoddy and unacceptable.”

Read More

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the workers had taken their action after more than 150 days of campaigning for fair treatment from the company without success.

“I'm sure you understand the anger, and the frustration of those workers at this time,” Ms McDonald told the Taoiseach, after the withdrawal KPMG offer of €1 million – or one-tenth of their entitlement under collective agreements.

The withdrawal was itself a very provocative action, especially considering the duration of the dispute, she said.

She called for urgent reform of company law, “so that this disgraceful scenario can never happen again to another worker.”

At the time of the Clery’s closure, the Taoiseach had promised it would not happen again, but it had happened again, she said , along with the arrest of some Debenhams workers.

“The Government should review company law. You know which options to use to protect workers, and to prevent rogue companies treating their staff in such a disgraceful.

“We should think about legislation to stop unscrupulous employers using tactical insolvencies to avoid paying redundancy to their workers.”

She called on Mr Martin to intervene directly on their behalf by lifting the phone to Debenhams and also to KPMG, and to request that they enter back into negotiations.

Mr Martin said the company had behaved in a very shabby, shoddy and unacceptable way, notwithstanding its trading difficulties.

He said he had met Debenhams workers in the Taoiseach’s office and also on the picket line, and the Government had been in contact with the company in the UK.

What is now need is for all sides to ge back around the table, he said. “The Government has committed to reviewing company law, more generally, and to make it impossible into the future, or very difficult, for companies to tactically create situations of this kind. These loopholes have to be closed.”.

Ms McDonald said the industrial relations machinery of the State had been has run its course t and yet there remained “this deeply unjust situation where workers who have given decades of service, have been essentially neem thrown on the scrapheap by Debenhams.”

KPMG have withdrawn the "offer" made to exDebenhams workers. The Govt have let these workers down very very badly. Offers outside liquidation guidelines CAN be made (one just was) and a better offer (4 weeks per year of service) needs to be put in place now. #OccupyDebenhams — Mick Barry TD (@MickBarryTD) September 8, 2020

Mr Martin said: “What we shouldn't do to pretend to the workers that we can do everything in the world and end up with a perfect solution.

A lot of false dawns had painted to the workers, who were in a desperate and very unfair situation.”

Solidarity PBP TD Mick Barry said many in the workforce will have “silently cheered” when they heard on the radio that the workers ad occupied Debenhams stores.

They had been made an ‘insulting’ offer, which amounted to the statutory minimum, plus one day’s pay for every year of service.

It amounted to a payment of €615 for a part-time worker with 18 years’ service and €137 for another with six years’ service. It was one-tenth of what they would be entitled to under a collective agreement with the company which had £95 million in the bank, he said.

Mr Martin said he never had sight of that rejected proposal, but told Mr Barry: “Yes we need to change the law, as well as protect collective agreements.”

A study was underway, but the area was complex and Government needed to be careful, as well as making sure that it boxed off loopholes, he said.

Read More

Online Editors