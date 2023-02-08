Taoiseach rules out immediate mortgage interest relief restoration - but it could be implemented in the future

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has ruled out any restoration of mortgage interest relief, as demanded in the Dáil today by Sinn Féin.

“It’s not something we are considering, but it’s not something we rule out for the future,” he said.

The Government would be happy to consider any proposals the Opposition might bring forward, but it would have to be costed, he said.

Mortgage interest relief had been costing the Exchequer €700m a year at peak before being phased out in recent years.

The European Central Bank has signalled further rises “at a steady rate” to get inflation down to 2pc, Mr Varadkar noted.

There was no guarantee that the EU was reaching the peak of the interest rate cycle, but it would be discussed at the European Council meeting in Brussels this week, he said.

More than 90pc of new mortgages are now at fixed interest, but this was of no consolation to people on tracker mortgages whose repayments reflected the upward trend of the baseline ECB rate, he said.

But Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin president, said the ECB increase in interest rates for the fifth time since last July had caused hundreds of thousands of workers and families to pay hundreds more euro per month,

“The cost of heating is up, the cost of filling the car, and the list goes on,” she said.

“One person this morning told me that their annual mortgage has now increased by €3,000 per year, and that’s before it goes up again next month.”

Mortgage interest relief should be set at 30pc with a maximum benefit of €1,500 and last for a year, she said.

Of course the State could not cover the entire extra cost, but it could lend a helping hand, she said.

Mr Varadkar said the increases were “most unwelcome” for people with home loans.