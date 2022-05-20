Taoiseach rules out further cost of living measures before Budget

Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaks to media during a news conference at the Grand Central Hotel after speaking to Northern Ireland party leaders regarding issues surrounding the Northern Ireland protocol and power sharing impasse, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The Taoiseach has ruled out further cost of living measures until Budget time.

Micheál Martin said that Budget 2023 talks have already begun within Government on new measures and that any further cuts to help with inflation or spiralling costs of living will take place in October.

His comments come after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil earlier this week that childcare and public transport are “areas where we can do more”.

“We have begun aspiratory talks,” Mr Martin told reporters in Belfast.

“We’ve already brought reductions in fares reductions in public transport both for young people arising out of a Budget decision and more laterally in the second package we did in terms of reducing fares.

“The agenda now is to work towards a Budget framework at the time of the Budget in respect of any further measures.”

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil yesterday that the Government is “working on proposals in areas such as childcare, such as public transport.”

The Government has already put in place two cost of living packages, one in February, which saw the electricity credit increased to €200, reductions in public transport as well as a lump sum payment to poorer families at a cost of over €500m.

It then moved last month to put in place further VAT cuts, as well as reducing excise tax on marked gas oil.

Sinn Féin has pushed for a mini-budget to help families unable to heat their homes or pay bills.

Mr Varadkar told Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty there were areas where the Government “can help and can do more” such as childcare and the cost of public transport adding “we are working on proposals in those areas”.