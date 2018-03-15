Taoiseach reveals he made an intervention over proposal to build wind farm near Doonbeg after call from Trump
TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has revealed he made an intervention on behalf of US President Donald Trump over a proposal to build a wind farm near the businessman’s golf course in Doonbeg in Co Clare.
Varadkar said he called Clare County Council after he was contacted by Mr Trump.
He also revealed that when he was told he had a call from the US businessman-turned-politician he initially thought it was a "piss-take".
The Taoiseach was speaking at the Speaker’s Lunch, Capitol Hill, Washington DC today - fresh from his first bilateral meeting with Mr Trump and White House officials.
More to follow...
Online Editors
