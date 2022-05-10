Taoiseach repeats warning on UK Protocol moves as no change signalled in Queen’s speech

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks through the Members' Lobby at the Palace of Westminster during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London. Picture: PA

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that any unilateral action surrounding the Brexit protocol would be “destabilising” for Northern Ireland and “erode trust” in his government.

In today’s Queen's speech to parliament, outlining the British government’s legislative programme for the year, there was no plan for a unilateral change to the deal governing post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, despite unionist pressure.

In a phone call this morning, Mr Martin emphasised to Boris Johnson the importance of the UK and Ireland working together to achieve “the full operation of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement”.

Their discussion this morning was described as “extensive” by a spokesperson for the Taoiseach, who said the leaders agreed on the importance of having a strong functioning Executive in place to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland.

“The Taoiseach urged the Prime Minister to engage in intensified EU-UK discussions to address issues relating to the implementation of the Protocol. He set out clearly his serious concerns at any unilateral action at this time, which would be destabilising in Northern Ireland and erode trust,” the statement read.

Mr Martin stressed to Boris Johnson that the way forward should be through “continued engagement” with a view to arriving at solutions that address the “practical issues arising around implementation of the Protocol”.

Separately, Mr Johnson said the situation surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol is "now very serious".

In a Downing Street account of the call, the two leaders agreed on the vital importance of restoring the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister was said to have made clear that the situation in respect of the protocol was now very serious.

He also said that the balance of the Good Friday Agreement was being undermined and the recent elections had further demonstrated that the protocol was not sustainable in its current form.

"Despite repeated efforts by the UK Government over many months to fix the protocol, including those sections related to the movement of goods and governance, the European Commission had not taken the steps necessary to help address the economic and political disruption on the ground," a Downing Street spokesman said.

"The Prime Minister reiterated that the UK Government would take action to protect peace and political stability in Northern Ireland if solutions could not be found."

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today also branded any potential unilateral action by the UK as a “very serious issue”.

“Any changes can’t be unilateral, they have to be agreed. It’s an international agreement and they have to honour their obligations. I was in the Wirral with Boris Johnson when the deal was agreed. It was brought before the British public as an oven-ready deal. They can’t resile from that unilaterally,” Mr Varadkar said on RTÉ’s News at One.

“If they were to actually go down that route it would be very serious; it’s an international agreement with legal responsibilities and they also have a moral responsibility to abide by their word and if they were to try to take unilateral action it would be a very serious issue, both for Ireland and the EU, and maintaining peace and stability in Northern Ireland,” Mr Varadkar said.

In last weekend’s election in Northern Ireland, close to 60pc of MLA’s that were elected represent parties who do not want the protocol to be scrapped.

“The British Government has to have regard for that; this is a democracy and an election just happened. The British Prime Minister and Secretary of State need to be wise to that, if they are not already,” the Tánaiste said.

Mr Varadkar said it was key to have “the voice of Northern Ireland” at the negotiating table when it came to the protocol and issues surrounding it, and encouraged all parties to establish the Executive to create “a legitimate” voice for Northern Ireland.

The Tánaiste also welcomed the news that a blanket amnesty planned for soldiers and fighters in the troubles has been scrapped by the British government.

“It’s very important that the British government engage with us, the parties in Northern Ireland and the victims’ groups.

“We should never forget that there are hundreds of families in Northern Ireland grieving for a loved one who has been lost, who want truth, want answers, want justice. Anything the British government does in this regard needs to have the support of the parties of Northern Ireland and have to listen to the victims’ groups, above all,” Mr Varadkar said.





