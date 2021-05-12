Taoiseach ‘reminiscent of Trump’ in suggestion An Taisce should drop objections to Glanbia cheese plant, Paul Murphy says

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been accused of behaving like Donald Trump in seeking to have an independent agency do his bidding.

Paul Murphy of People Before Profit was referring to Mr Martin’s comments in the Dáil that An Taisce should not make an appeal against a planning permission for a new Glanbia plant in Kilkenny.

"I would like to point out that the Taoiseach’s behaviour in relation to An Taisce is reminiscent of Trump,” Mr Murphy told the Dáil.

The Taoiseach was also accused of contradicting himself by the Social Democrats, with TD Holly Cairns saying he had told her to keep away from planning issues when she raised a proposed development on the site of the Bessborough mother and baby home.

Mr Martin came under pressure after Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman of the Green Party had said on Morning Ireland that it was “generally” better for politicians to keep out of the planning process. The Green minister had been asked about colleague Steven Matthews’ criticism of the Dáil comments by the Taoiseach.

Ms Cairns asked whether the remarks on An Taisce/Glanbia were “an appropriate thing from a Taoiseach.”

She added: “I presume you're aware Glanbia is in partnership with a Dutch company. And in the past few years Holland has reduced its herd by 190,000, while we have increased ours by half a million. It seems Holland has actively found a country with low environmental standards and low milk prices.

“You have framed this development of profits going abroad as a positive step for Irish agriculture. Farmers deserve more respect.”

The Taoiseach replied: “First of all, I never said to you that it was inappropriate for politicians to act. Because obviously politicians every day of the week write to planning authorities. They're entitled to make observations. That's a fact.”

Explaining his An Taisce comments, he said: “This is a political. This is a parliament, and we're entitled to articulate perspectives .”

Glanbia has said it is disappointed An Taisce – which has a statutory role in planning matters – intends appealing a High Court decision the grant permission for the plant at Belview Science and Technology Park in Kilkenny.

On Tuesday, the Taoiseach said in the Dáil: “It has gone through a very lengthy judicial process already, and I would appeal that there be no further appeals against this project now, given the fact that the courts have ruled very clearly in relation to it.

“Many, many jobs depend on it and there has to be balance in terms of how we all behave in society.

“We can’t all be absolutists in pursuit of our own objectives to the exclusion of the wellbeing of others in society.

“I think the balance has been tipped in the wrong scale here now completely and it will create division, and it will create unnecessary tensions and division.”

This afternoon he also said the Government’s “landmark” Climate Change Bill meant very significant challenges.

“We want to bring people with us on this journey, in terms of meeting the very significant challenges that we're going to face. We need to bring people on board,” Mr Martin said.

“But that means balance in my view in terms of public debate. That's what I said yesterday, in a very even-handed tone in good exchanges.”

Ms Cairns responded: “It is obvious that we need to pay farmers a fair price for their product instead of continuously forcing them to intensify.”

Increasing the herd will lead to an increase in emission fines, she said, and could not be a positive step for Irish farming.