Taoiseach rejects suggestion that Woulfe appointment linked to Coalition talks 'horse-trading'

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has rejected any suggestion that the appointment of Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court was linked to Government formation “horse-trading” over the job of Attorney General.

He said that remarks by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou MacDonald suggesting that there was a connection are an “untruth” and she should withdraw it.

Ms McDonald made her comments as she again challenged Mr Martin on how Mr Woulfe was appointed to the Supreme Court and demanded that Justice Minister Helen McEntee face Dáil questions on the issue.

Mr Woulfe has been at the centre of controversy over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Co Galway last August.

Separate questions have been raised about how he was appointed to the Supreme Court.

The Opposition has asked that Ms McEntee come before the Dáil and explain her decision to appoint the long-time Fine Gael-supporting barrister to the €208,000 job ahead of three serving judges.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said they were not told three other judges applied for the Supreme Court jobs.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is refusing to say if he knew about the applications.

Ms McDonald claimed that the Government's argument that Ms McEntee answering questions on the matter would impinge on the separation of powers between the judiciary and the Oireachtas is "nonsense".

She said that Mr Martin himself said such an argument was "bogus" when he was raising concern over the appointment of former Attorney General Máire Whelan to the Court of Appeal by the last Government in 2017.

Ms McDonald said a Dáil debate was held on that occasion and she said Ms McEntee is "duty bound" to take questions on the appointment of Mr Woulfe.

She argued that Ms McEntee needs to explain how four names for the Supreme Court role were "whittled down" to one, what criteria were used for this and who she conferred with.

Ms McDonald said it "beggars belief" that no other member of Government like Mr Martin, Mr Varadkar and Mr Ryan would not ask if there were other applicants.

She said: "If this is true it is remarkable".

Ms McDonald said that at the end of Government formation talks it was announced that the position of Attorney General would be rotated like the job of Taoiseach.

She claimed the Attorney General's position was "central to your horse-trading" and added that "Seamus Woulfe, outgoing Attorney General, long-term member of Fine Gael was appointed to the Supreme Court."

She said Mr Martin had described Ms Whelan's 2017 elevation to the bench as an "insider appointment" that "stinks to the high heavens".

Ms McDonald added: "Blocking the Dáil from putting questions to the Justice Minister stinks to the highest heavens Taoiseach."

Mr Martin said that he himself has answered questions on the matter.

He said: "Your assertion that there was horse-trading involved in the context of the appointment of Paul Gallagher as Attorney General has some connection to the appointment of Justice Woulfe to the Supreme Court is an untruth and a false assertion and you should withdraw it."

He said it "impugns the integrity and the ability of the present Attorney General [Mr Gallagher] who had nothing to do with that."

Mr Martin argued that Ms McDonald 's wish to ask Ms McEntee questions about who she collaborated with and what criteria were used in the appointment of Mr Woulfe is the reason she should not face Dáil questions. He added: "I don’t believe politicians should be embroiled in negotiations about who should be a judge and who should not be a judge."

Mr Martin said that Mr Woulfe's was deemed to be a suitable candidate for the Supreme Court by the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB)

"As far as I was concerned that satisfied me. I wasn’t going to second guess it," he said.

He said the JAAB was not used when Ms Whelan was appointed.

Mr Martin outlined the Government's commitment to establishing a new Judicial Appointments Commission.

Ms McDonald branded the Taoiseach's response as "incoherent gibberish" and claimed he has "changed his tune from when he sat on the Opposition benches."

She said: "You reach for the JAAB process even though you know that was one of two channels through which names came forward. So please don’t rehearse that nonsense again."

Ms McDonald also insisted: "That there was horse trading around the position of Attorney General is not only truthful, it’s a verifiable truth.

"It played out in the media Taoiseach between yourself, Fine Gael and the Green Party."

Mr Martin again said: "it’s an untruth Deputy what you just said.

"It’s not verifiably true that there was horse-trading involving the Attorney General – not verifiably true and stop misleading the House in that regard."

He said she should withdraw the remarks adding: "there is absolutely no relationship between the appointment of the Attorney General Paul Gallagher and the appointment of Justice Woulfe, none."

