Taoiseach rejects Martin's call for 'no-election guarantee' over Brexit threat

The Taoiseach has flatly rejected calls by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin for a "no-election guarantee" until any Brexit deal is safely put through the UK parliament.

The Taoiseach has flatly rejected calls by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin for a "no-election guarantee" until any Brexit deal is safely put through the UK parliament.

Mr Martin made his call for an effective election ban until late January 2019 at the earliest, as EU leaders opened yet another summit in Brussels faced with ongoing Brexit deadlock and mounting fears there'd be no deal.

Mr Martin said the outer deadline for the UK parliament to ratify Brexit - or formally signal no deal - was January 21. He said whatever the outcome of Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil talks on extending the current minority Government, there must be a government in place to deal with an immediate Irish economic crisis if the UK "crashes out" of the EU.

"I'm saying if the British parliament does not succeed in ratifying a deal, there would be a crisis at that point for our country. So it's vital that there would be a government there to deal with that," Mr Martin told reporters in Brussels.

But Leo Varadkar rejected the idea out of hand, arguing that "no British or foreign parliament" should be given an effective say on the timing of an Irish election. He also argued it could give additional power to those opposed to a Brexit deal, allowing them to defeat Mrs May and also be able to claim they had brought down the Irish Government.

"So I'm not sure if Deputy Martin really thought that one through. I'm sure his intentions were very decent. But he probably didn't think that through strategically," the Taoiseach said.

Mr Varadkar rejected suggestions that his response would lead to an election before Christmas. He said he had set out proposals on August 31, whereby an election could be delayed until summer 2020, and detailed work could be achieved in the interim by his minority coalition supported by Fianna Fáil.

By now, both sides had set out their various positions. "We've agreed to open talks on a no pre-condition basis and those talks will start next week. There will be a Fine Gael delegation of four and it will be headed up by Tánaiste and deputy leader Simon Coveney," the Taoiseach said.

Mr Martin said he had travelled to Brussels to meet seven prime ministers and four EU commissioners to assure them that, irrespective of who was in power in Dublin, he would be working for stability and continuity. The group are part of the EU's ALDE liberal political group, to which Fianna Fáil is allied.

Mr Martin added there were signs British Prime Minister Theresa May may manage to bypass the Democratic Unionist Party, who are propping up her minority government, and perhaps get support from the Scottish National Party and/or elements from the opposition Labour Party.

The Fianna Fáil leader said the DUP approach to Brexit was damaging and unhelpful. The EU had a huge impact on the North, both in supporting the peace process over the past 25 years and grant aid, he said.

Irish Independent