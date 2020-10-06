Taoiseach rejects claims of a 'profit motive' in not moving to Level 5 of Covid restrictions

The Taoiseach has dismissed a claim that the country is not going into immediate Level 5 lockdown because of a profit motive.

Micheál Martin was told by Rise TD Paul Murphy that shops and businesses are being allowed to stay open, meaning “it is short term profit being put first.”

Mr Martin rejected this assertion in the Dáil as “outrageous, propagandistic nonsense.”

Mr Murphy told him however that the Tánaiste’s behaviour on Claire Byrne Live had been “disgraceful,” in publicly rejecting the Nphet advice that a national lockdown be immediately instituted.

Read More

“You will be forced to go to Level 5 in any case, but for longer — and with more deaths,” Mr Murphy predicted.

He said the current yo-yo approach of lockdown and partial reopening was wreaking havoc and disrupting lives.

Mr Martin said everyone had a ‘graduated expectation” after the publication of the Government’s Living with Covid plan, which was one of the reasons the proposed jump from Level 2 to Level 5 had been set aside.

“When you have lockdown you have unintended consequences,” he said, instancing the self-employed, many of whom have just managed to build back up their businesses.

The Nphet letter to Government meanwhile warns that Level 5 may be inevitable — echoing Mr Murphy’s claims.

Dr Tony Holohan writes on behalf of the National Public Health Emergency Team that: “A graduated approach would, ultimately, result in application of Level 5 measures in mitigation.”

It advises that the profile of the disease is such “that a graduated approach will not have sufficient or timely impact on the trajectory and scale of the disease and will not protect the core priorities (hospital and ICU care capacity).”

In contrast, the immediate application of Level 5 “is intended to limit the impact on public health of Covid-19.”

The Taoiseach meanwhile also attacked claims that the Government had done nothing over the summer months to ramp up the testing and tracing system. The opposite was true, he said.

He reeled off statistics — more than 200,000 tests since July in more than 500 nursing homes, resulting in 381 positive cases discovered.

There had been over 27,000 tests in 80 meat plants around the country in the same timeframe, resulting in 107 positive diagnoses.

More than 303,000 tests had been carried out in Direct Provision centres, he added, resulting in 18 positive cases.

And in the Education sector, there had been 5,890 tests among teachers and students, with 112 discovered to be positive.

This was an infection rate of 0.19 per cent, he said.

Read More

Online Editors